What is Chunkz's real name? 15 little-known facts about the YouTube star

Chunkz's real name is Amin Mohamed, a popular British YouTuber, host, content creator, and former musician. In March 2024, he revealed that he adopted Chunkz as a self-deprecating mechanism.

I was obviously always chubby in school. I was big. So I just owned it. Self-depreciation. You know what I mean? To make a joke about it.

Amin Mohamed quit music in 2021 because he felt it conflicted with his Islamic values. Photo: @chunkz on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Chunkz's real name is Amin Mohamed .

. The British YouTuber began creating YouTube videos in the mid-2010s .

. Amin is a member of the Beta Squad.

Chunkz's profile summary

Full name Amin Mohamed Gender Male Date of birth February 21, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Northwest London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity African Height 6 feet Weight 95 kg (approx) Siblings Five Relationship status Married Wife Samira Education London Metropolitan University Profession YouTuber, influencer, host, entertainer, and former musician Net worth $2.5 million - $3.75 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Chunkz's real name and lesser-known facts about the YouTuber

Chunkz prefers to maintain a low profile about his life despite his public persona. Below are some facts about him:

1. Chunkz's real name is Amin Mohamed

Amin Mohamed is a British YouTuber better known as Chunkz. His Somali immigrant parents relocated to Britain from Somaliland in the early 80s.

Chunkz participates in annual charity football matches. Photo: @chunkz on Instagram (modified by author)

2. Chunkz is the lastborn in his family

The famous YouTuber was raised alongside his three sisters and two brothers. Amin also has a cousin, Darkest Man, who appeared in some of his earliest YouTube videos.

3. Yung Filly is a close friend to Chunkz

Chunkz and Yung Filly co-host The Chunkz and Filly Show, where they delve into various topics, including relationships and personal experiences. The duo met at an event hosted by Filly.

4. Chunkz's wife is Samira

Chunkz is married to Samira, and the duo exchanged vows in July 2024 in a private event. Despite being married to a popular social media personality, the YouTuber's wife is less known.

5. Chunkz dropped out of school to pursue content creation

Amin was enrolled at London Metropolitan University, where he pursued Financial mathematics. However, in 2016, he dropped out of the institution to focus on his YouTube career.

In an interview with The Guardian, Amin expressed his reaction before he told his parents about his intention to drop out of university. He said,

It was the scariest day of my life. I remember waking up for a lecture during the first few weeks of university, and I genuinely stared at my ceiling for 45 minutes, near tears, just thinking: I can’t do this. I had this pressure [weighing on me] that my parents wouldn’t accept me leaving.

6. Chunkz's YouTube channel has over 3.69 million followers

Chunkz uses his YouTube channel to share content ranging from rap battles to pranks and vlogs. The channel was opened on July 23, 2015, and boasts over 260 videos.

Chunkz debuted his music career in 2018 with his hit song, "Vibranium," featuring Neji. Photo: @chunkz on Instagram (modified by author)

7. Amin is a member of the Beta Squad

Chunkz formed a collective group called the Beta Squad alongside fellow British YouTubers like Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel, Sharky, and KingKennyTV. They create interactive content and share it on their collective YouTube channel, which boasts over 10.4 million subscribers.

8. Chunkz is a Muslim

Amin has publicly discussed his Islamic faith and has made decisions in his career that align with his religious beliefs. Among these include quitting music in 2021 because he felt it conflicted with his Islamic values. In 2023, he shared on his Instagram that he had completed his Umrah. He wrote,

UMRAH COMPLETED w some incredible brothers mA. Genuinely the best thing i have ever done in my life, and in the blessed month of Ramadan Alhamdulillah! May Allah accept it from us and forgive us for our sins, ameeeen! Ramadan Mubarak

Amin gained fame through YouTube content and collaborations. Photo: @chunkz on Instagram (modified by author)

Chunkz participates in football matches like the Match for Hope, Soccer Aid, and Sidemen Charity Matches. In 2024, he captained team Chunkz versus AboFlah in a charity match in Qatar, which raised over $8 million for educational programs in several countries.

10. Chunkz is a famous social media influencer

Besides being popular on YouTube, Chunkz also boasts a massive following on other platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter). He uses the platforms to engage with his fans while updating them on his daily activities.

11. Chunkz has been nominated for and won several awards

Amin has won several awards throughout his career, including the Best Media Personality award in the 2021 MOBO Awards alongside Filly and the Personality of the Year award at the Rated Awards 2020. Additionally, Chunkz has been nominated for several other awards, including the MOBO Awards for Best Media Personality in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Chunkz was featured as a ghost in the horror comedy Are We Dead Yet. Photo: @chunkz on Instagram (modified by author)

12. Chunkz's musical releases

Chunkz debuted his music career in 2018 with his hit song, Vibranium, featuring Neji. This song was certified Silver by the BPI. He also collaborated with Yung Filly on several tracks, including Clean Up and Hold.

13. Chunkz gained prominence after featuring on Man's Not Hot

The British content creator was thrashed to stardom when he was featured in 2017's Man's Not Hot music video. He later leveraged his fame through his humorous personality, quick wit, and relatable content, which made him a standout figure in the UK entertainment space.

14. Chunkz has been involved in various acting and hosting roles

Chunkz has landed multiple acting roles in short films, documentaries, and cameo videos. For instance, in 2020, he was featured as a ghost in the horror comedy Are We Dead Yet. He has hosted several programs and events, including The Aphetor Games, Saturday Social, and the MOBO Awards in 2020.

15. Chunkz's net worth is estimated to be in the millions

According to The Sun, Chunkz has a net worth of around $1.28 million. His wealth is primarily from his illustrious content creation career.

Chunkz debut song, Vibranium, was certified Silver by the BPI. Photo: @chunkz on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is Chunkz?

Chunkz's age is 29 years old as of February 2025. He was born on February 21, 1996, in Northwest London, United Kingdom. During his 29th birthday, he shared a photo on his Instagram page. He captioned,

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I’m officially Unc status… Thanks for the continued support errybody, Alhamdulilah!

Where does Chunkz live?

Chunkz lives in London, United Kingdom. He previously lived with the Beta Squad in a huge mansion where they created content. However, their living arrangement changed after a bank repossessed the mansion due to a case involving its owner.

How did Chunkz get his name?

Chunkz got his name because he was always chubby in school, and he embraced it as a joke. He used self-deprecation to turn his weakness into a superpower.

Chunkz's real name, Amin Mohamed, is synonymous with entertainment and philanthropy. It reflects his Somali heritage and British upbringing. He gained fame through YouTube content and collaborations.

