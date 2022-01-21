Mr Beast Tops List of Highest Earning YouTubers with R813m in 2022

A decade ago, dollar billionaire status was mainly preserved of businessmen, movie and sports stars

However, content creation is picking up pace, and some vloggers are making billions

Forbes has released the list of the richest YouTubers in 2022, with most of their earnings coming from ad revenue collected last year

Briefly News compiled a list of YouTubers giving celebrities a run for their money.

1. Mr Beast

Mr Beast recreated the Squid Game, raking in KSh 6 billion. Photos: Mr Beast.

Forbes reports that the 23-year-old earned a cool R813 million, which is the most amount of money any Youtuber has ever made.

Real name Jimmy Donaldson, he is famous for pulling off incredible stunts, including getting buried alive for 50 hours.

One of his most successful videos was hosting his version of South Koren hit series, the Squid Game, and he even built replicas of the show's set.

2. Jake Paul

The boxing YouTuber made R678 million thanks to his exploits in the ring with professional fighters.

In 2021, he was involved in three fights with two MMA fighters and won all. One against Ben Askren and two against Tyron Woodley.

3. Markiplier

The social media star is well known for strong merchandise sales, including hoodies and T-shirts.

The merchandise contributed the most massive part of his R573 million earnings.

4. Rhett and link

The duo is famous for hosting a nerdy talk show. As their fame and money increased, they started the Mythical Accelerator initiative through which they intend to invest over R 452million other YouTubers.

5. Unspeakable

His popularity stems from his videos playing games.

Next on the list are seven-year-old Nastya with R429 million and 10-year-old Ryan Kaji, who made R 422 million.

Dude Perfect, a group of five known for their stunts, came in eight with R301 million.

Logan Paul, Jake’s brother who had an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather, made R271 million, and Preston Arsement wrapped up the top 10 list with R241 million.

