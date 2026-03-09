A South African woman shares the experience of being married to a Pakistani man through WhatsApp conversation screenshots

The evidence she shared quickly went viral as South Africans reacted with laughter at Muhammad’s persistence

Besides the laughs, the post sparked a wider discussion about interracial relationships in South Africa, and dating beyond borders

A woman thought it would be just another chance at love, a simple swipe and a spark of curiosity. But what followed on her phone was anything but ordinary. Messages, calls, and notifications piled up in ways that had social media laughing along with her.

The picture on the left showed Maureen sitting down with her husband. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

A South African woman had social media users laughing after sharing what happened when she gave a Pakistani man a chance. TikTok user @maureenmahlako posted the video on 31 January 2026, showing screenshots of her WhatsApp messages with her husband, Muhammad.

The screenshots revealed a flood of missed calls, voice notes and messages from Muhammad, with the man repeatedly trying to reach her. The woman jokingly described the clip as the aftermath of giving a Pakistani man a chance, turning the situation into a light-hearted moment that many viewers found relatable.

Interracial couple’s messages left Mzansi laughing

Social media users quickly filled the comments with laughter, saying the messages showed how attentive and persistent her husband was. Others joked that the level of attention meant she would never feel ignored, while some praised the relationship dynamic shown in the clip.

The post by user @maureenmahlako also sparked conversation about interracial relationships in South Africa. Many people celebrated the couple, saying love can cross cultures and borders, while others shared their own stories of relationships that blend different traditions and backgrounds.

The screenshot on the left showed the WhatsApp conversations between the couple. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Onalerona Moroka wrote:

“I’m concerned about what you are pouring into the burger. I’m really lost. Please enlighten me.”

Vr wrote:

“Don’t worry about what others say, ma. What matters is your happiness. Haters are going to hate.”

Hope Writes wrote:

“This would drive me crazy, but I love this for you. 😭😭😭”

SENI wrote:

“Iyoh. 😂😂 Mind you, we are both active on TikTok now, but he keeps sending me messages on WhatsApp. 🙆 Translation: Wow, even though we are both active on TikTok, he still keeps messaging me on WhatsApp.”

lAngel wrote:

“He’s madly in love with you. ☺️☺️☺️”

Aneeka wrote:

“Eish, they are happy. Let them be. 🥰”

Lakisha Rudolph wrote:

“I can also relate.”

Sthembile Ngcobo wrote:

“I miss mine, shame. 😭😭”

E.S.F wrote:

“They are the best. ❤️🤭”

Konline Store wrote:

“Honey. 🥰”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to interracial relationships

A woman in an interracial relationship impressed people after showing how eager she was to learn about her boyfriend's culture.

A Witbank journalist was racially attacked online after questioning US President Donald Trump about his white genocide claims in South Africa.

An interracial South African/American couple shared videos of their joyful wedding celebrations in Mzansi, successfully blending three distinct cultures.

Source: Briefly News