A dashcam video captured an Uber driver foiling an attempted hijacking by accelerating at speed until the two suspects panicked and jumped from the moving vehicle

The driver had placed a knife between his thighs before the trip, telling someone on a call that he saw the danger coming

South Africans praised the driver's cool-headed response, with many amused that he calmly returned to his phone call straight after

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Dashcam footage of uber driver outsmarting hijackers. Images: @PrimeTimeNewsZA/X and EF Volart

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - An Uber driver in South Africa turned a terrifying hijacking attempt into a moment of calm defiance after dashcam footage showed him outsmarting two would-be robbers by simply refusing to stop.

The video, shared on X by @PrimeTimeNewsZA on 15 July 2026, showed the driver accelerating sharply after one of his passengers reached forward and grabbed him from behind.

Driver accelates car, scaring the hijackers

Rather than freeze or comply, he floored it, sending the car hurtling forward at speed until both men panicked and threw themselves out of the still-moving vehicle.

What happened next left the internet in stitches. Moments after the men bailed, the driver calmly picked up his phone and returned to his call as though nothing had happened.

"They were trying to rob me," he told whoever was on the line.

He revealed he had seen the threat coming and had tucked a knife between his thighs before the trip as a precaution.

"The b### didn't succeed," he said.

A social media said that one of the two suspects reportedly hit the ground at around 59km/h, a speed one commenter compared to falling from a four-storey building.

The clip comes at a time when attacks on e-hailing drivers in South Africa have been rising sharply, with dashcam and CCTV footage of such incidents regularly going viral and sparking public debate about driver safety.

See the dashcam footage here:

Mzansi praises the driver's streetwise cool

South Africans on X could not get enough of the driver's unshakeable composure:

@sanizwe said:

"He immediately went onto the phone to carry on gossiping 😂😂🙌🏽"

@manu_zingaro wrote:

"When he gets back on his phone 😂 'Sorry I briefly had to attend to something'"

@Mapholobzz added:

"😂🤣😂 he's so calm about it, still on his phone"

@jusdas61237 noted:

"He fell at a speed of 59km/h, which is equivalent to falling from a 4-story building, he is badly injured"

@Eng_Einstein said:

"This driver is street savvy. This one grew up inkasi"

3 articles on dashcam footage videos

Briefly News reported that dashcam footage of a truck barreling down a Durban highway caught a brazen robbery in broad daylight.

reported that dashcam footage of a truck barreling down a Durban highway caught a brazen robbery in broad daylight. Dashcam footage of an e-hailing driver being hijacked, physically assaulted and robbed by two passengers went viral on social media.

A dashcam caught the moment armed criminals robbed and hijacked a courier company in broad daylight.

Source: Briefly News