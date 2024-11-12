Dr Musa Mthombeni recently hung out with the Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi

The men posed for a picture together, but Mzansi couldn't help but worry about the doctor's marriage

Netizens hilariously cautioned Dr Musa about hanging out with recently divorced Siya, claiming that divorce was contagious

Mzansi warned Dr Musa Mthombeni about hanging around Siya Kolisi. Images: drmusamthombeni, siyakolisi

Uh-oh! The jokes have begun, and peeps have warned Dr Musa Mthombeni about hanging out with newly divorced Siya Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi chills with Dr Musa Mthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni recently shared a photo with Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi.

The men appeared to have bumped into each other at an airport, and Siya towered over the doctor for a picture while wearing a Springboks T-shirt.

The doctor also posed with other members of the Springboks squad, including Cheslin Kolbe and Siya's bestie, Eben Etzebeth, joking that he was added to the team and even offered the captain title - which he politely declined:

"Many have questioned my match readiness and fitness for tonight's game, only because they can see my mkhaba and think I’ve gained weight. My response to the critics is that this is not fat; it’s premium, A-grade World Cup-winning muscle."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mthombeni's picture

Netizens were hysterical over Musa's hilarious caption:

_unesakhe was in stitches:

"Got to love this. Our self-proclaimed captain."

rozmckinsta hyped Musa up:

"Not even on the bench. Starting lineup daddies are up!"

all.luv.juju joked:

"We're bringing the win back home under our new captain."

mponam wrote:

"Oh, Musa, how I love your sense of humour."

Meanwhile, others roasted Siya and cautioned the doctor for hanging out with him:

YourBoy_TK was worried:

"I hope it doesn't rub off onto Dr Musa."

BandzOfTroy said:

"If I was a wife, my husband wouldn’t be allowed to hang out with certain men."

NgwenyaAndile09 wrote:

"That one mustn’t influence Musa."

ChrisEcxel102 warned the doctor:

"Be careful, Dr Musa. Divorce is contagious."

Siya Kolisi flaunts his underwear

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi dropping his pants after a match and showing off his SA flag undies.

Peeps cringed at the captain's unexpected move, while others claimed that he was finally free to be himself after his divorce.

