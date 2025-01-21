It looks like Focalistic is ready to kick off 2025 on a high note with some new music

The Amapiano sensation dropped his first song snippet of the year and had fans raving over his artistry

Meanwhile, others dragged Foca's track and claimed he wasn't the star fans paint him to be

Focalistic previewed his first song of the year. Images: focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic is ready to build on the success from 2024, and of course, that calls for new music!

Focalistic teases new song

Amapiano sensation, Focalistic, had a fantastic year in 2024, and it looks like he's prepared to go even harder in 2025.

Building on the success of Biri Marung, Foca is looking to release his first offering of the year, and finally give fans a taste of what he's been working on.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Focalistic is ready to release his first song of 2025. Image: focalistic

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper-turned-Amapiano star shared videos performing his new tune at a garage, flexing his cadence and catchy lyrics on what might be another summer jam:

Here's what Mzansi thinks about Focalistic's new song

Fans raved over Foca's song and can't wait to feast:

official_maveee was impressed:

"It's the flow for me! @focalistic, oska ba hemisa, el presidente."

HomeAwayWin said:

"I was sure that this boy was gonna struggle after he left DBN Gogo, but he's actually soaring."

DjangoGlobal declared:

"He will never fall."

tech_2bit posted:

"I need this out right now!"

Meanwhile, others claim to be tired of Foca's music:

kabzerla said:

"Nobody's music bores me more than this guy's."

KLouw15 wrote:

"It's January, this sounds terrible. Maybe it will sound better in March."

PhoshPk pleaded:

"Can he relax till the Easter holidays? People who like this sound are definitely on a reset mode."

groetman101 bashed Focalistic:

"Foca is in denial. You rap nonsense, bro. If you've run out of lyrics for Amapiano, then go back to hip hop."

Kaylow releases song after car crash

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kaylow's first song since his car crash.

The singer was left wheelchair-bound, and his song gave fans hope that anything was possible through prayer and resilience.

Source: Briefly News