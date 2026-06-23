Tbo Touch faces backlash over comments linking Zimbabweans to South Africa's immigration issues

Critics label Tbo Touch's claims about Zimbabweans and Malawians as false and unfounded

Ngizwe Mchunu is also facing backlash for his interaction with a German woman in a viral video

Tbo Touch was criticised for his allegations about Zimbabwe in a discussion about South African immigration. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Tbo Touch has come under fire after making claims about Zimbabweans during a discussion on immigration in South Africa. The Metro FM radio host was weighing in on claims that South Africans are xenophobic amid rising calls for undocumented foreigners to return to their countries.

On Monday, 22 June 2026, Tbo Touch was joined by immigration law expert Richard Eiberg to unpack South Africa’s immigration framework, visa categories, and the circumstances under which visas may be revoked. In a clip shared on Metro FM’s official Instagram and Facebook pages, Tbo Touch argued that South Africans are unfairly labelled as xenophobic for raising concerns about undocumented migrants. He claimed that similar situations exist in other African countries, but do not attract the same criticism.

Tbo Touch makes Zimbabweans vs Malawians claims

He went on to claim that Zimbabweans are also complaining about undocumented migrants, particularly Malawians, who are allegedly taking job opportunities from locals. According to him, this highlights that the issue is not unique to South Africa.

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“Social media is winning with this idea that South Africans are xenophobic. There's this narrative across the continent that we are xenophobic, but the very same crisis is happening. Zimbabweans are tired of Malawians. There's a problem right now in Zimbabwe where they’re saying we are also crying foul because we got these guys who are jumping the border, and they, you know, they're taking ordinary Zimbabweans' jobs. There's a problem in Tanzania, same thing. There’s a problem in other countries. Why, when it’s South Africa we cry xenophobia?” Tbo Touch said.

Watch the video below:

Zimbabweans call out Tbo Touch for false claims

Entertainment blog EarGround sparked reactions after calling out Tbo Touch for making false claims about Zimbabweans and Malawians. The post was captioned:

“Tbo Touch is out of touch here! His claim about Zimbabweans is false and unfounded. He lied.”

Zimbabwean commenters also pushed back, saying the portrayal of their views was incorrect and did not reflect reality on the ground.

Here are some of the comments:

@sane673328011 said:

“White lies there. We Zimbabweans don't care whether you're a Malawian or Congolese. We just mind our own business. We take responsibility for our problems.”

@hbanhire asked:

“Are there any fact-checkers at @METROFMSA to assist @iamtbotouch? 🤣”

@z_thejust highlighted:

“We even recognised the Malawians and Zimbabweans of Malawian descent by making Chewa one of our official languages 🤷🏽‍♂️ We love them!”

@SavanahPirate said:

“No, he is very wrong. We are crying but for different reasons, and foreign people are not it.”

Zimbabweans criticised Tbo Touch after his claims invoving Malawians. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu called out for double standards

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu is facing major backlash on social media after a video of his encounter with a German woman surfaced online.

The radio personality-turned-activist was accused of displaying double standards when online users noticed his calm demeanour towards the white woman, even declaring her an honorary South African.

Source: Briefly News