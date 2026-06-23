Amazon Prime launched in South Africa on 3 June 2026, bringing its first-ever Prime Day sale to local shoppers from 23 to 29 June

Prime members can access exclusive deals, free same-day and next-day delivery, Prime Video, and Amazon Luna games

TakealotMORE has long offered South Africans free delivery and member deals, but Amazon's arrival is shaking up the online retail space

Amazon Prime officially launched in South Africa on 23 June, 2026. Image: Stock

Source: Getty Images

Amazon officially brought its Prime Day sale to South Africa for the first time on 23 June 2026, kicking off seven days of member-exclusive deals and marking a major moment in the country's online retail scene. Members also get access to Amazon Prime Video and free games through Amazon Luna. The membership includes a 30-day free trial before paid billing begins.

But with Takealot's MORE subscription already firmly rooted in the market, South Africans are now asking one simple question: which one is actually worth it?

Amazon Prime vs Takealot More: How the membership benefits compare

TakealotMORE and Amazon Prime both offer free delivery and entertainment perks, but they cater to different shopping habits. Amazon Prime costs R59 per month or R399 per year and includes unlimited free same-day and next-day delivery on eligible items in major cities, alongside access to Prime Video, Amazon Luna gaming, and exclusive Prime Day deals. Existing Prime Video subscribers are automatically upgraded to Prime at their next renewal and receive a refund for their most recent Prime Video subscription, ensuring they are not billed for both services.

TakealotMORE offers two membership tiers, with the Standard plan priced at R39 per month and the Premium plan at R99 per month. Premium members receive unlimited same-day, next-day, weekend and standard delivery, free delivery on bulky items, unlimited same-day collection, and unlimited Mr D restaurant and Pick n Pay grocery deliveries. The subscription also includes exclusive discounts, coupon drops, a complimentary News24 subscription, FNB eBucks rewards on eligible purchases, and Takealot.credit cashback. While Amazon Prime bundles shopping with streaming and gaming, TakealotMORE focuses more heavily on delivery benefits and local retail partnerships.

Amazon Prime launched in South Africa, but how does it compare to Takealot's MORE? Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

While the membership offerings of the two e-commerce platforms are now in the spotlight, this is not the first time South Africans have compared Takealot and Amazon. In a previous report, published shortly after Amazon launched in South Africa, one man compared prices on the two platforms to see which was cheaper.

Prime Day puts Amazon's value to the test

Amazon's first South African Prime Day runs from 23 June at 00:01 until 29 June, with deals spanning toys (up to 40% off), household appliances like air fryers, irons, clothes dryers, braai sets, and Lego. The timing is deliberate, landing during the school holidays when families are spending more.

BusinessTech reported research from HarrisX shows that South African shoppers are increasingly strategic: 40% compare prices before buying during major sales, 33% prepare shopping lists ahead of events, and 30% hold off on purchases specifically to wait for discounts. Amazon is clearly betting that Prime Day will convert deal-hunters into long-term subscribers.

TakealotMORE members, on the other hand, benefit from a retailer that knows the local market deeply, stocks a wide range of South African brands, and has a returns and delivery network built specifically for this country.

If price and entertainment value are your priorities, Amazon Prime is the stronger deal at R399 per year. If you shop frequently on Takealot and want a seamless, locally focused experience, More may still justify its higher cost. For many South Africans, the arrival of Amazon Prime is not a reason to cancel one subscription; it may well be a reason to hold both.

Amazon launched in South Africa in 2024

In May 2024, Briefly News reported Amazon officially launched in South Africa. But not all of the new shoppers were impressed by the experience. The launch came only several months after reports that the American retail giant had set up an AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town.

The company revealed its plans to train 100,000 young South Africans as certified cloud computing practitioners. While cloud computing is considered one of the careers to look out for, the real icing on the AWS plan is that the training will be 100% free.

Source: Briefly News