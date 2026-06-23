ANC reprimands eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba for racially divisive remarks against Indian South Africans

Verbal clash at Sherwood sports field highlights ongoing tensions surrounding immigration issues in Durban

Human rights activists and political leaders condemn Xaba's remarks as threats to social cohesion in KwaZulu-Natal

Cyril Xaba was rebuked by his party. Image: eThekwini Municipality

Source: Facebook

The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal reprimanded eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba following racially divisive remarks directed at South Africans of Indian descent. The rebuke comes after Xaba was filmed instructing municipal police to remove a local activist during a tense government oversight visit.

According to IOL, Xaba met with human rights activist Yeshelen Govender on 23 June 2026, where the ANC regional leadership facilitated an amicable resolution to the public altercation. The ruling party confirmed that while Xaba was handling a highly sensitive immigration dispute, his exclusionary language compromised his role as a public leader.

ANC reprimands eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba

The verbal clash unfolded at the Sherwood sports field, a site serving as a makeshift camp for an estimated 10,000 documented and undocumented Malawian nationals awaiting repatriation. During the inspection, Govender repeatedly interrupted the mayor, prompting Xaba to state that he was only speaking to "Africans" before demanding Govender's physical removal by authorities.

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The incident sparked immediate condemnation from political figures and civil society leaders, who described the remarks as a threat to social cohesion in the province. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party filed an official complaint with the Human Rights Commission, highlighting that the incident escalated tensions at a time when Durban is navigating a massive humanitarian crisis. The Malawian plight worsened following evictions driven by anti-immigration campaigns, forcing thousands into overcrowded camps with poor sanitation before being moved to the Drive-Inn site for expedited processing.

Xaba Pleads for Integration

Recently, Briefly News reported that eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba urged Durban residents to welcome processed foreign nationals back into their communities following their relocation to refugee camps. Speaking outside the Diakonia Centre, Xaba confirmed that the South African Police Service would ensure their safety. While some displaced individuals requested repatriation assistance, prompting mayoral engagements with foreign ambassadors, thousands had fled their homes after false claims surfaced regarding a June 30 eviction deadline.

Source: Briefly News