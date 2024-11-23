Master KG was a big topic on social media after showing people the latest alleged major purchase that he made

The Dali Wami singer took to social media and posted a video celebrating his brand-new luxury ride

Online users were speculating after seeing Master KG handling his vehicle on the road and showing it off to fans in a video

Master KG was the envy of many of his fans, joining King Monada and others. The musician showed up with a brand-new treat that he allegedly got for himself.

Master KG allegedly bought a McLaren the same model as Big Zulu and King Monada. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The Keneilwe hitmaker, like Big Zulu, allegedly purchased the luxury vehicle. Online users were in awe of the lavish display.

Master KG shows off new luxury car

In videos posted on X by @MDNnewss, Master KG was spotted celebrating that he has a McLaren. In a post that caught people's attention, he carefully drove the luxury car down the street. Watch the clips below:

SA in awe of Master KG's McLaren

Many people commented on the video noting that other celebrities also showed off McLarens. Kefilwe Mabote filmed content for McLaren in 2024, which had people raving.

Singer Boohle also allegedly bought a McLaren in May 2024. Read the comments from people below:

@Thatiley said:

"I highly believe this is just for marketing."

@TafadzwaDereck joked:

"What's happening ke, Black Friday for McLaren."

@ronaldanele wondered:

"How much is this Promo paying?🤔l wouldn't mind, too."

@RealXavier011 speculated:

"Hahaha, they are doing what Omoda is doing 🤣"

@Presidento78477 added:

"I'm not a hater, but why are they all getting the 570S and 570 Spider? McLaren has other cars. This all looks promotional, it's not genuine."

@_BlackZA asked:

"Are they giving them away?"

Prince Kaybee's ultrafast McLaren 720S GT3 racing car

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee showed off his racing skills behind the screen.

The South African musician has widely shared the car he uses online: a McLaren 720S GT3.

The Fetch Your Life singer showed off his cool racing skills at the virtual Kyalami 9-Hour endurance race in 2021. Prince Kaybee competed in the first-ever virtual version of the iconic race, which is part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

