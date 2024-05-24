Boohle reportedly bought a new red McLaren 650 S worth R2.8 million, sparking social media buzz

A picture of the singer celebrating the purchase with a bouquet of red roses went viral, prompting mixed reactions

Some congratulated Boohle, while others questioned how she could afford the expensive car, speculating about her sources of income

Congratulations are in order for singer Boohle who reportedly bought a new whip. A picture of the star posing next to a red McLaren 650 S has gone viral on social media.

Boohle allegedly bought a new McLaren 650 S worth R2.8 million. Image: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Boohle buys a new car

Move over Cassper Nyovest, we have a new McLaren owner in town. Boohle recently charted trends after a picture suggesting that she just bought a pricey whip went viral on social media.

A picture shared on X by MDN News showed the singer posing next to the expensive car. She even had a bouquet of red roses to celebrate the big purchase. According to reports on social media, Boohle's new McLaren 650 S is worth a cool R2.8 million. The post's caption read:

"Boohle celebrate buying a new car..❤❤"

SA reacts to Boohle's alleged new car

Social media users had more questions than answers after Boohle's picture went viral. Some congratulated her, while others asked if she could afford the expensive car.

@sam_dzivah said:

"Umm this is fishy - where did she get the money to buy that expensive car? We shouldn't congratulate not knowing the original source of income."

@Mbhape1 commented:

"Hopefully we not gonna deal with Grootman or Kimberley stunt in future…. Anyways Goodluck…"

@sam_dzivah added:

"Where did she get the money? Only fans? Rich man? or something else fishy? If its about pure music, then congratulations. But something is off."

@Kharrotie commented:

"The Queen of pcorn bought Kia the angel of music bought a beast. This should be a lesson to all young women that corn does not have money you just exposing yourself for nothing. Congratulations to the beautiful well dressed Buhle."

