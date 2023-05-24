Former The Wife actor Bonko Khoza shared that he and his wife Lesego Khoza are expecting

This is the couple's first child together and they have been married for two years

Bonko and Lesego celebrated their anniversary in March, with Bonko taking it back to when they first met

Actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza have announced that they are pregnant.

The couple is expecting their first child together. In an Instagram video, Lesego showed off her baby bump.

The Wife actor Bonko Khoza is going to be a dad for the first time

According to TshisaLIVE, Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza met 10 years ago at art school. Eight years later, they got married and now two years later, they are expecting their first baby.

The expectant mom wrote:

"And Then There Were Three!"

Fellow thespians congratulate the couple after their pregnancy reveal

Following their pregnancy reveal, some of Mzansi's actors and actresses sent congratulatory messages.

@candicemodiselle said:

"Glory to God!!!! Oh sis!! May the grace and goodness of God be upon your lives in this fruitful season! Sending you all the love."

@zikhonasodlaka said:

"Oh what a time. Congratulations congratulations."

@simzngema said:

"Aaaaaah my heart just melted. Congratulations guys."

@lindiwenxumalo_ said:

"OMG Lesego!!! You have such a beautiful heart, you deserve this so much. You’re going to be an amazing mother. Congratulations!!!!! God bless you and your little family!"

@ms_noge said:

"Who's chopping onions."

Bonko and Lesego go back in time in celebration of their 2nd wedding anniversary

On 13 March, Bonko Khoza and Lesego celebrated 10 years of their relationship and two years of their marriage.

The actor said Lesego changed his life for the better and she helped him become the person he has always dreamt of being.

"A Decade of infatuation. 2 years of Godly union. May the rest of my days with you be as beautiful as your smile. May the rest of our days be filled with laughter, and love. Learning and healing.

"Thank you for choosing me. For loving me. If you cannot see me don’t look for me out there, I will be waiting for you in the corner of your heart."

Bonko Khoza shares beautiful snaps of his uMembeso with Lesego

In previous Briefly News, Bonko Khoza posted pictures of his uMembeso with his wife Lesego Khoza.

Their traditional wedding was held in March this year at the actor's home. Although they were married for more than a year, they did not have their traditional wedding.

