How much is a drone in South Africa (2023)? Get the full price list

Over the last few years, the drone industry in SA has grown both domestically and internationally. Since these gadgets came to the market, vloggers, media companies, and photographers have been using them to take their passion to new heights, and the general public is starting to go on board. So how much is a drone in South Africa in 2023?

A flying delivery toy aircraft delivers a parcel. Photo: Thamrongpat Theerathammakorn

Like most other products, the price of a drone depends on its brand, additional features and overall quality. Also, the type of toy aircraft you want is determined by the purpose you want to use it. So, what is the price of a drone with a camera?

Do I need a licence to fly a drone in South Africa?

The SACAA states that flying toy aircraft in South Africa is lawful, but it is necessary to adhere to specific regulations strictly. The gadget can only be used for the individual's private purposes without any commercial benefit or interest. Additionally, the pilot must comply with all legal obligations concerning liability, privacy, and any other applicable laws enforced by authorities.

The gadget must be registered and only operated according to Part 101 of the South African Civil Aviation Regulations for any other use. Operating the toy aircraft safely is crucial, keeping it within the visual line of sight at all times and only during daylight and clear weather conditions. It is also a requirement to inspect the aircraft thoroughly before using it.

How much do drones cost in SA?

The expensive drones can go up to hundreds of thousands of Rands. They incorporate all the advanced features of an expensive camera, such as live streaming, video stabilization, and the capability to record footage directly to your mobile device. With these gadgets, you can capture remarkable footage that no other camera can.

Drone prices in South Africa list

If you are searching for the most competitive price of a drone with a camera, here is a list. The list contains some of the most common yet easy-to-use gadgets.

1. DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal Combo- R1,899.90

At around R1,899.90, you can get the OSMO Mobile 3, a foldable gimbal for smartphones with intelligent functions that provide stable and smooth footage with some of the best drone camera prices.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal Combo. Photo: @Apu Saha on Facebook(modified by author)

With this device, you share your unique moments efficiently and creatively with Story mode. It has a thickness of compatible phones of less or equal to 9.5mm, making it one of the top DJI drones in South Africa.

2. Shox Explorer Drone- R1,299.90

The Shox Explorer provides remote control for the four-axis aircraft by iPhone. It can display the real-time video its camera takes and video data transmitted via 2.4G WiFi protocol.

The Shox drone. Photo: @GajitzSwaziland, @Littlez on Facebook (modified by author)

3. DJI Mavic Mini 2- R9,699.90

The DJI Mavic Mini 2 may be little, but it packs a lot of energy. The DJI Mini 2's maximum battery life of 31 minutes provides enough time to compose the perfect shoot. These gadgets can withstand gusts of 29-38kph. They cost about R9,699.

The DJI Mavic Mini 2. Photo: @DefenseParts, @ModelVehicles on Facebook

4. DJI Mavic Mini FMC Dronen- R10,199.90

The weight of 249 grams places Mavic Mini in the lowest and safest weight class of these flying machines. Due to its weight, it can fly up to 13m/s. The device also has a dedicated remote controller, and the control sticks can even be detached for convenient transportation and storage.

DJI Mavic Mini FMC. Photo: @I-Click Digishop on Facebook (modified by author)

5. DJI Osmo Mobile 4 Gimbal- R2,699.90

The DJI OM 4 is a foldable stabilizer designed to complement your smartphone, allowing you to start recording in real-time. The gadget is magnetic, ultra-compact, and bursting with easy-to-use features, providing the ultimate solution for sharing your world.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 Gimbal. Photo: @CellularKenya

6. DJI Mavic Air 2 FMC Drone- R20,899.90

The Mavic Air 2 takes power and portability to the next level, offering advanced features in a compact form factor. The device provides intelligent shooting functions and excellent image quality putting aerial masterpieces within reach. It also provides safer, more brilliant flight enabling you to thoroughly enjoy the creative process.

DJI Mavic Air 2 FMC. Photo: @RenataSulugiuc, @RC Garage Hobby Shop on Facebook (modified by author)

7. Shox Battle Drones- R799.90

These small drones are highly acrobatic, boast a remote range of up to 30m and are super easy to fly, which makes for exciting, fast-paced gameplay, and for this, they are used in games. With a top hyperdrive speed of 10m/s and 3-speed modes, you can quickly execute your attack on your opponents.

Shox Battle. Photo: @ShoX on Facebook (modified by author)

8. DJI Tello Mini Drone- R1,999.90

Equipped with a high-quality image processor, the Tello shoots incredible photos and videos. Even if you do not know how to fly, you can record pro-level videos with EZ Shots and share them on social media from your smartphone.

DJI Tello Mini. Photo: @Asanka Bandara, @Michal Antoš on Facebook (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Several inquisitions have surfaced about the general pricing and use of these gadgets. So these are answers to these questions.

How much does a drone cost?

Drone prices depend on their type, brand, additional features, and use. These gadgets can cost anywhere from $50 to $10,000. For instance, beginner toy gadgets typically cost between $30 and $90, while entry-level camera drones range from $299 to $499. The mid-level drone can be expected to cost between $600 and $1,000, while high-end professional drones are priced at $3,000 and above.

How much is a drone in Kenyan money?

Using Kenyan shillings, the flying gadget costs Ksh. 100,000 and above. However, a device can go up to Ksh 800,000.

Drones in South Africa have come in handy for various functions, especially those with cameras and live recordings. Some, however, are better than others, thus their price differences.

