The former House of Zwide actress Zinhle Ngwenya has finally decided to answer her spiritual calling

The 40-year-old star shared that she has left the showbiz industry entirely as she is still giving her calling some attention

Zinhle further mentioned that her calling didn't put her acting career on hold and that soon, her fans will see her on screen once again

Many South African celebrities have spoken about their spiritual journeys and callings on social media.

Ex-House of Zwide star Zinhle Ngwenya accepts her spiritual calling

Actress Zinhle Ngwenya, who once starred on eTV's House of Zwide, has revealed her spiritual calling and journey.

The star is amongst several celebs and actresses who have made it known that they have a gift or a calling and shared it with their fans and followers. According to TshisaLIVE, Ngwenya has set aside her acting career to give her undivided attention to her calling and helping the sick.

The actress told the publication that she now spends most of her time healing the sick.

She said:

"I had to accept my calling, and I did. My work as a healer required my full attention, and I needed to commit to it quickly."

Zinhle also spoke about her frequently getting sangoma roles on shows and how they sometimes trigger her calling during set:

"For instance, when I'm on set, I burn incense to reach my spiritual level, which guided me to embrace my calling. My fans will see me back on TV, but I can't say when because what I'm focusing on now requires patience and understanding."

