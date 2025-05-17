A musician showed people his special performances in a video on Instagram, including one of the famous Hakuna Matata

The South African pulled out various instruments and put on an impressive show of talent with music

Online users were impressed by the videos of the musician with a twist who demonstrated the way he remixes songs

A solo performer left people thoroughly impressed with his performance of a local song. The artist brings a refreshing angle to performing live.

A local musician, Tanner Wareham sang in isiXhosa and Isizulu in videos of his live performances. Image: @tanner.wareham

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video shows the process artist Tanner Wareham follows when preparing for on a show. The talented singer demonstrated his unique take on music.

Man performs in IsiZulu and isXhosa

In a video, an artist @tanner.wareham, a loop artist, did his rendition of Bongeziwe Mabandla's Ndokulandela, an isiXhosa song. In the video, he recorded certain lines of the song and then looped them while building up the performance step by step. Watch the video of his process by clicking here.

In another clip on Instagram, Tanner shared his remix of Hakuna Matata from the iconic Lion King movie. He also reworked the most popular part of the song, which is the opening part of the song in isiZulu. Watch the video of his Hakunna Matata rendition by clicking here.

SA loves diversity in music and dance

Many South Africans like to see musicians of different backgrounds embrace South African culture and language. A man of Afrikaner descent left people thoroughly entertained after he did a traditional Zulu dance at a music festival. One talented French woman blew South Africans away after she sang an isiZulu hit song from South Africa.

When it comes to dance, South Africans of all races often take part in all the buzz. A young girl did the most a Barcardi beat and people were amazed as she spoke Setswana. In another story, people were amused by a group of white men who were dancing to local music while standing around Quantum taxis.

South Africans enjoy watching people from various ethnicities embrace South African music. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Fans cheer for man's singing

People commented on the musician's video, and many were in awe of how cool he sounded. Many applauded the creativity that comes with his method of performance. Read the comments complimenting Tanner's musicality below:

zachattack1990 said:

"Awesome brother this such a vibe love your performance! ❤️‍🔥 👏🏼"

caity_whytock wrote:

"This is beautiful 🙏🏾🥲"

bitbytbitbaby gushed:

"This is AMAZING 🥰"

lizelle.knott cheered:

"You are so insanely talented, my friend!"

wylde.creative commented:

"So so good!"

m.c_equestiransj was impressed:

"Amazing."

_mthokomakhaye applauded:

"Aibo iyona le Tanner 🫂🚀"

Source: Briefly News