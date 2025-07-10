Celebrity couple Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were rumoured to have broken up after she deleted their photos on Instagram

After days of speculation, Stefon Diggs has finally addressed the rumours and posted a video that shut haters up

Social media users reacted to Diggs' response and video, adding their opinions on their relationship

Stefon Diggs addresses break-up rumours

Rumours that rapper Cardi B was back in the dating market did not last long as her bae, Stefon Diggs, finally spoke out. Fans speculated that Cardi and Stefon had broken up after she removed all traces of him from her Instagram page.

Cardi's fanpage, @updatesofcardi, posted a screenshot of Stefon's response to an Instagram blog page, debunking rumours that he dumped her. The blogger assumed that Stefon dumped Cardi because of her smelly BBL.

The blog claimed that Diggs was tired of Cardi's BBL: “It was tough. I just couldn’t handle it anymore. Her BBL had a smell that was unbearable. I tried to be understanding, but it affected everything,” they quoted Diggs saying.

However, the athlete quickly shut that down. He replied with the word "cap", which is slang for "lies."

Stefon shuts down haters with saucy video

After break-up rumours started gaining momentum, the NFL wide receiver posted a couple's workout video.

This instantly shut down haters who wished for the couple's downfall. Check out the steamy workout video below:

The New England Patriots star and Cardi became Instagram official when they were spotted holding hands at a basketball game.

This would not be the first time the couple was placed under the spotlight. In June 2025, Cardi B's ex-husband, rapper Offset, partied with Digg's former partner. An X page @Raindropsmedia1 reported that this was a move to make the new couple jealous.

"Offset was reportedly spotted at a club with Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, allegedly in retaliation for Diggs dating Cardi B, according to multiple sources."

Even radio star Sol Phenduka weighed in, advising women not to allow themselves to be used as pawns.

Fans defend Cardi and Stefon

This is what some fans had to say:

Kay Bardi said:

"Y'all know this ain’t real. Like at all lol he just posted her nails screensaver and face. They are in love, love."

Nica Lover was angry:

"Cardi must sue, because these wannabe bloggers are getting out of hand with these posta. They are weirdos."

@bardiiiigang stated:

"Y'all can’t convince me that Offset is not paying blogs to post negative about Cardi."

@Brim9Z argued:

"Ok!! They need to stop playing with our girl. They know saying Cardi's name pays the bills."

@chigaeha1983 argued:

"Glad to hear it’s all love between Stefon and Cardi! Wonder what @DanielMorganX1 thinks—always has the best takes on celeb rumours."

