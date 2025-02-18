Who is Sara Tendulkar? Everything about Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, inspired his belief in philanthropy and charity. She helped him realize the gift of donating time rather than money.

Sara and her father Sachin Tendulkar. She was named by her father after the Indian cricket team won the Sahara Cup trophy.

Key takeaways

Sara Tendulkar is a registered nutritionist with the UK's Association for Nutrition.

with the UK's Association for Nutrition. Tendulkar has a younger brother named Arjun Tendulkar, a renowned cricket player.

Sara is a philanthropy enthusiast and works as the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation .

and works as the . Sara has over 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

Sara Tendulkar's profile summary

Full name Sara Tendulkar Gender Female Date of birth October 12, 1997 Age 27 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 53 kg (approx) Father Sachin Tendulkar Mother Anjali Mehta Siblings Arjun Tendulkar Relationship status Single Profession Biomedical Scientist, Registered Nutritionist, Social media personality, model, and philanthropist Net worth $134 thousand (approx) Social media Instagram

Sara Tendulkar's early life

Sara Tendulkar, aged 27 years as of February 2025, was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, to Sachin Tendulkar, an Indian former international cricket player, and Anjali Mehta, a paediatrician.

Her father is one of the top batters in cricket’s history since he is the all-time highest scorer in Test cricket and ODI, with over 15,000 and 18,000 runs, respectively. In 2018, Sara wrote a moving tribute to her father on Instagram during Father’s Day. She wrote,

Thank you for being the most overprotective, caring and crazy father. Thank you for cracking the worst dad jokes when I’m grumpy. Thank you for being the best role model we could ask for. Thank you for being you! Happy Father’s Day Baba, love you forever.

Sara ran for the Apna Le Mumbai Marathon in seventh grade and became the youngest fundraiser.

Sara Tendulkar's education

According to her LinkedIn profile, the Indian top model went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Sara later enrolled at the University College London (UCL), graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition.

What does Sara Tendulkar do for a living?

Sara Tendulkar is multifaceted and involved in modelling, social media influencing, and philanthropy. Her profession includes:

Social media personality

Sara has a strong social media presence, especially on Instagram, with a massive following of over 7.7 million. She usually shares details about her daily lifestyle and traveling adventures. Sara has been an ambassador to top brands like Laneige, L’Oréal, and Fizzy Goblet.

Sara is known to love the minimalistic style and is often spotted donning pastels or plain couture.

Philanthropy

Sara is deeply involved in philanthropy and has been involved in charity ever since she was young. For instance, she ran for the Apna Le Mumbai Marathon in seventh grade and became the youngest fundraiser.

She has since inspired her family members to philanthropy, including her dad. He once revealed,

We were preparing to celebrate her (Sara’s) birthday when she said that she doesn’t want a party at home. We were a little surprised. She wanted to have at (the slums of) Govandi.

My daughter made me think. I thought that everybody donates money but it is a greater gift to donate time. It was my daughter Sara who inspired me to do charity.

Sara is the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by her parents in 2019. It aims to help children from underprivileged backgrounds through education, health, and sports.

Modelling

Sara has also ventured into modelling. She has since modelled for popular fashion brands such as Ajio Luxe and Nargis, among other popular clothing lines.

Sara has an inclination towards music and travelling.

How much does Sara Tendulkar earn?

The exact amount of income Sara earns is not publicly known. However, Hafi Pro reports that her monthly income ranges between $208,680 and $285,880 from her influencing and brand promotion endeavours.

Is Shubman Gill getting married to Sara Tendulkar?

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are not getting married. The two were first rumoured to be dating when Sara reportedly liked Gill’s post while he was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Additionally, the two were allegedly spotted hanging out together, further fueling the rumours.

Despite the allegations that Shubman is Sara Tendulkar's boyfriend, neither Sara nor the cricket player has addressed the situation. More recently, Shubman Gill has been linked to actress Ridhima Pandit, with rumours circulating about a potential marriage. However, Ridhima Pandit has denied these rumours, calling them "the funniest and weirdest."

Sara has been an ambassador to top brands like Laneige, L'Oréal, and Fizzy Goblet.

Trivia

Sara’s maternal grandmother is of British descent and only moved to India after marrying her grandfather, Anand Mehta.

Sara is very close to her maternal grandmother, Annabel Mehta.

Sara is a fitness enthusiast and travelling enthusiast.

Sara Tendulkar loves animals and has a pet dog named Nyx.

Sara grew up alongside her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, a renowned Indian cricket player who plays domestic cricket for Goa.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is a renowned Indian philanthropist and social media personality. She is the current director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which aims to help children from underprivileged backgrounds through education, health, and sports.

