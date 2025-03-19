Is Veronika Rajek married, and what is her connection to Tom Brady?

Veronika Rajek married a Slovak athlete before her 2022 viral fame when Tom Brady fans thought she was shooting her shot at the former NFL star. The Slovak model does not have unrealistic expectations when it comes to finding the right husband and told Marca in March 2023,

It's really tough to find 'wifey' material in these times....it's really difficult to find someone who will be with you in the good times and also in the bad times—Nowadays 80% of women are looking for walking wallets.

Veronika Rajek (L), Tom Brady (C), and Viktor Rajek (R). Photo: @veronikarajek/@viktor_rajek on Instagram, Sam Hodde on Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tom Brady and Veronika Rajek's dating rumours started in December 2022, when the Slovak model professed her love for the former football quarterback .

. Veronika Rajek's manžel (husband) is Slovak athlete and restaurateur Viktor Rajek, but the couple keeps their relationship low-key.

Veronika is a sports enthusiast and ran track and field before pursuing modelling.

Veronika Rajek's profile summary

Full name Veronika Maťašová Rajek Date of birth February 20, 1996 Age 29 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Vranov nad Topľou, Slovakia Nationality Slovak Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m/180 cm) Weight 129 pounds (58.5 kg) Body measurements 36-24-36 inches (90-60-90 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Viktor Rajek (2019 to date) Profession Fashion model, Instagram influencer Social media Instagram ID X (Twitter) Facebook Website happyve.com

Is Veronika Rajek married?

Veronica Rajek has been married to Slovak bobsledder Viktor Rajek for over five years. The pair tied the knot in June 2019, according to The Sun.

The couple first met in November 2016 through Instagram, when Veronika had around 20,000 followers and a few photos. In February 2025, the Slovak model shared with Eva the unique way Viktor reached out.

On 13.11.2016, Viktor asked me in an Instagram message where he could meet me and added four emojis to the message – a four-leaf clover, an elephant, yin and yang, and stars. We still use them today. He immediately caught my eye, so I wrote to him that if he wanted to meet me, he would find me in the east, where I would treat him to bread and salt.

Five facts about Veronika Rajek. Photo: @veronikarajek on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Viktor was an American college footballer for the Akron Zips of the University of Akron, from where he graduated in 2009 with a degree in business. He later played football for the Bratislava Monarchs until 2016, when he announced that he was leaving the game after 14 years.

Rajek participated in the two-man and four-man events at the 2006 Winter Olympics. Other than athletics, Veronika's husband is a restaurateur who owns Bier & Bierli in Vienna, Austria. He also describes himself as a business coach and a DJ on his Instagram bio.

Viktor Rajek in a June 2023 Instagram post. Photo: @viktor_rajek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Veronika Rajek keeps her marriage private

Veronika and Viktor Rajek rarely discuss details about their marriage. Her social media is filled with modelling content, but she occasionally features on Viktor's Instagram. In June 2022, the restaurateur posted his picture with the caption, 'There is always an option, and we just choose,' and the model commented under the post, writing,

And you chose the best—your wife.

The couple has a 10-year-age difference, but they complement each other. In her March 2023 interview with Marca, Veronika said she looks for a good personality rather than materialistic things in her partner.

A lot of people are completely lost. I don't understand those people who try and impress others with materialistic things. Why don't they try and impress people with who they are, with their personality?

Viktor Rajek in Cancún, Quintana Roo, in June 2022 (L) and Veronika Rajek in Beverly Hills in February 2024 (R). Photo: @viktor_rajek/@veronikarajek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Veronika Rajek is a Tom Brady superfan

Rajek made headlines in December 2022 for supporting then-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during their win over the New Orleans Saints in Tampa Bay. She uploaded a series of pictures taken during the game while wearing Brady's jersey with the caption,

I saw the legend and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes, I love him and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the GOAT.

The Instagram post set off dating rumours with the then-newly single Tom Brady. The retired NFL quarterback finalized his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. They were married for 13 years.

Veronika Rajek attends a Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints NFL game in Tampa Bay in December 2022. Photo: @veronikarajek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Veronika Rajek do for a living?

Veronika Rajek is a fashion model and social media influencer. She started her career at 14 years old in Milan, Italy, and later competed in Miss Summer Slovakia 2015 when she was 19, emerging as the runner-up.

The blonde model has worked with renowned fashion designers like Dolce and Gabbana, Moschino and Philip Plain, Blumarine, and Hide & Jack. She is also a brand ambassador for FashionNova. In her January 2023 interview with The US Sun, Veronika shared that her career dream is to become a model for SI.

My goal was always to be a Victoria's Secret model because I am 5'11", I am 57kgs and I work hard—My biggest dream now is to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. These days, they sometimes use people who I don't think play any sport.

Veronika Rajek modelling FashionNova clothes. Photo: @veronikarajek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Veronika Rajek is a former athlete

Before transitioning to modelling, Veronika competed in track and field for around eight years, according to her website. In her September 2020 interview with Hashtag, she compared the different experiences she had in the two professions, saying,

But for me, it was an unwanted surrender of identity, of oneself and ordering strange things. As a former athlete, I expected fair play from it. Of course, today, I understand that fair play and show business don't go together.

Veronika Rajek during the 2025 Super Bowl at New Orleans Superdome in Fberuary 2025. Photo: @veronikarajek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Veronika Rajek's marriage to Viktor Rajek remains an essential part of her private life. The Slovak model has also continued to capture the attention of her expanding fan base with a vibrant online presence.

