Motlatsi Mafatshe's cute video with his partner and fellow TV star Gabisile Tshabalala had fans in their feelings

The beloved thespians were captured dancing together and showing off their coordinated moves, sparking a wave of admiration from viewers

Online users emphasised the importance of dating and marrying "your type," referencing Mafatshe and Tshabalala's undeniable chemistry and bond

Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala's cute video went viral. Images: gabisilet

Source: Instagram

Motlatsi Mafatshe and his partner Gabisile Tshabalala are proving that true chemistry is the ultimate relationship goal.

A video of the beloved couple and actors surfaced on social media and left fans in their feelings, capturing the pair showing off perfectly coordinated dance moves and a playful energy that is hard to ignore.

Originally posted on Gabisile's TikTok page on 20 December 2023, the video garnered over seven million views and continues to resonate with fans who admire their authentic connection. The clip, which features the pair effortlessly vibing to a song, has become a symbol of "finding your type" in a generation often plagued by fleeting romances.

Motlatsi Mafatshe and his partner Gabisile Tshabalala showed off their love and coordinated dance moves. Image: tlatsi83

Source: Instagram

Motlatsi is best known for his role as Sechaba Moloi on Isidingo and Molefe on House of Zwide, while Gabi stole hearts as Gontse on Scandal! and also starred on The Black Door. Together, they’ve expanded their reach beyond acting, going into content creation and even collaborating on music.

Having officially come clean about their relationship in early 2023, the couple have been open about their journey on their YouTube channel, Gabi & Mo, which they used to address misconceptions about their union.

They were both previously married and had known each other for 15 years before they started dating. Both have clarified that their relationship did not start while they were still with their ex-partners, with Gabi indicating their romance began nearly two years after her marriage ended.

Their latest viral dance is just another reminder that when you marry your person, everything simply falls into place.

Watch Gabisile Tshabalala and Motlatsi Mafatshe's video below.

Fans gush over Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala's video

Admirers couldn't help but gush over the couple's undeniable chemistry, with many emphasising that finding "your type" was the key to a happy relationship. Read some of the comments below.

AladyPL joked:

"Dating your type is very important. This thing of 'opposites attract' doesn’t work in humans, but in technology."

nubian6 admired the couple:

"I love them so much, this makes me believe in soulmates."

MsRabe_ pleaded:

"This is so cute, please help me look for my type."

Reignah61274 showed love to Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala:

"So glad these two found each other."

MazwiMa4482 reacted:

"Motlatsi won shem, what a cutey."

Magily posted:

"They are really in love. For the sake of ngwana, stay together forever."

ditsietsi added:

"I like this couple, man, and may God keep blessing them."

Celebrities who attended Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana's wedding

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a glimpse of Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana's fairytale wedding and all the stars who were in attendance.

Though a private affair, the ceremony featured some of South Africa's most-loved icons, who helped Zozi and her husband celebrate their union in style.

Source: Briefly News