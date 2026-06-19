Reality star and businesswoman Nonku Williams is currently in a relationship with Johannesburg-based businessman Lungani Rammaledi

The couple went public with their romance in late 2025 and often share updates on social media, with Lungani recently gifting her a luxury BMW

In June 2026, Nonku sparked engagement and marriage rumours, leaving her fans wondering

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Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi spark engagement and marriage rumours. Photos: @Lungani Rammaledi / Facebook, @nonku_williams / Instagram

Source: UGC

The marriage speculation surrounding the couple occurred against a backdrop of high-profile social media activity. Nonku Williams, known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Durban, has been vocal about her relationship, often sharing tributes to Lungani Rammaledi.

The public stamps of approval

For Valentine’s Day 2026, the couple exchanged public declarations of affection. In a social media post, Lungani referred to Nonku Williams as his wife in a symbolic sense, expressing his commitment and desire to settle down, which some interpreted as an indicator of their future intentions.

Nonku posted the same pictures and praised Lungani Rammaledi for being her safe space and professed her love for him.

"My love, on this Valentine’s Day, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the love we have built. You are my safe haven, you are my partner, and in every sense. Your love shelters me, you are my inspiration, and my joy. Here is to us, to our laughter, adventures, and quiet moments. I love you more with each passing day."

This public display of commitment was further highlighted in February 2026, when Nonku shared news of a significant gift from Lungani, a luxury BMW, further cementing their status as a powerful celebrity couple in South Africa.

Lungani gave Nonku a limited edition BMW. Photos: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

In March 2026, Briefly News spoke to Rammaledi, who opened up about how he managed to surprise Nonku.

"The surprise was meant to happen on Valentine’s Day, but the car wasn’t available because apparently the edition is limited, and I had to wait for BMW to get it. We live in different provinces; I’m in Joburg, and she’s in Durban, so it was easy to plan it. Initially, the plan was to collect the car together from the dealership, but she missed her flight, and I had to collect the car myself from the dealership and put it inside my garage."

Reactions to Nonku and Lungani's relationship

Social media reactions to the couple have been mixed, ranging from fans celebrating their "soft-life" aesthetic to critics questioning the details of their private lives.

@kattsipane encouraged the love and commented:

"This man is going to marry you ❤️"

@sarah_kgadi_aphane insinuated marriage for Nonku and Lungani by writing:

"We only accept this relationship. Any other one we don't appreciate. Both parties. There is no divorce here"

@sarah_kgadi_aphane thinks Lungani is already Nonku's husband:

"🔥Nonku's Hubby 🔥❤️"

Is Nonku Williams engaged?

At the time of writing, neither Nonku (46) nor Lungani (43) has officially confirmed if they are engaged to be married. The couple often posts heartwarming tributes to each other on social media and has fans waiting in anticipation for an announcement.

Nonku and Lungani's children

Nonku has three children: Musawakhe is her oldest son, from her marriage to her ex-husband. Nonku's daughter, Nothile, celebrated her matric success in January 2026. Nothile's father is the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane.

Phendulile, Nonku's youngest son, whom she often refers to as her miracle baby, had his 14th birthday in 2026.

Lungani Rammaledi's children are not well documented publicly, but in August 2025, he posted pictures of a girl on his official Facebook profile and wrote the caption:

My one and only daughter is turning 4 years today! Happy birthday Kganyago Luthando Sibongile Rammaledi. 🎂

Nonku Williams and her three children: Nothile, Phendulile and Musa. Photo: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams and beauty procedures

In the latest updates about Nonku Williams, Briefly News reported about the former RHOD who left South Africa wincing after she shared details about pricey anti-ageing beauty procedures.

The treatments were done by Dr Klutch, who shared how much Nonku paid for non-surgical beauty procedures.

Social media users reacted with criticism, humour, and concern, with some referencing toxic beauty standards and comparing Nonku's appearance to that of her best friend.

Source: Briefly News