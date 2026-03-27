A team of Cape Town doctors successfully used extreme cold temperatures to freeze and destroy recurring thyroid cancer cells for the first time in South Africa

The groundbreaking procedure at UCT Private Academic Hospital offers a brand new lifeline for patients who are struggling with secondary tumours after their initial cancer surgery

This medical milestone proves that South African specialists are now leading the way in providing advanced and minimally invasive oncology treatments for the entire local population

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The medical landscape in Mzansi changed when local doctors successfully performed a groundbreaking procedure.

The doctors during the medical procedure. Images: Cape Town Interventional Radiology

Source: Facebook

A specialised radiology team at the UCT Private Academic Hospital achieved this feat on 25 March 2026. They utilised advanced cryoablation technology to treat a patient suffering from a complex case of thyroid carcinoma.

This specific intervention represents the first time such a method was used for this cancer locally. The team performed the operation to eliminate secondary tumours that appeared after a previous surgical removal.

Dr Human and Dr Kassim led the specialised group during this medical milestone in Cape Town. They worked alongside Dr Bydawell and a dedicated interventional radiology team to ensure the clinical success.

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Understanding the impact of thyroid carcinoma

Thyroid cancer remains a significant health concern across the various South African provinces. Recent statistics indicate that hundreds of new cases are diagnosed by local oncology departments every year.

Papillary thyroid carcinoma is actually the most common type of cancer affecting the vital thyroid gland. While many patients recover fully after their first surgery, others face the terror of recurrence.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the milestone

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Ann Frame commented:

“We forget just how amazing our Doctors are. Congratulations to a wonderful team.”

Graham Bourne said:

“I just burst into tears for some reason. This is a giant leap. Legends.”

Ruth Levine Barnard Grobler wrote:

“This is wonderful. It's being used in other countries for a few cancers. Besides certain tumours, and this carcinoma on the thyroid, what other tumours are being treated this way in SA?”

Louise Rick Russell noted:

“Wow! Absolutely amazing, congratulations. I only wish my daughter had had this four years ago. She'd still be with us. I am super excited for all that will benefit.”

Beverley Parker Moulster commented:

“This is brilliant, well done, gents. The only way to get rid of it is to burn or freeze cancer. Never cut because if you get that wrong, look forward to a bad show and the countdown.”

Freezing technology was used to destroy recurrent thyroid cancer. Image: Cape Town Interventional Radiology

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News