Bloemfontein's Universitas Academic Hospital is making waves with new robotic surgery tech launched together with UOFS and the Free State Department of Health

A post about their launch of the Versius Robotic surgery system created debates after it was shared on Facebook by a local publication

Social media users flooded the comment section, some loving the new technology while others feared it might replace human jobs

The Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein launched a Versius Robotic surgery system that will assist in better healthcare. Image: Vadym Terelyuk

The world of surgery is changing, and it is happening right here in South Africa. Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein rolled out the Versius Robotic surgery system, and people started talking.

Their cutting-edge robotic technology will make surgeries easier, faster, and with less pain for patients the SABC reported.

The news was shared by the public broadcaster on their Facebook page SABS News, attracting comments from social media users from those who were happy to hear the news, while others worried about healthcare workers' jobs.

Robotic surgery tech takes over Bloemfontein

Explaining what the new robotic technology does, Dr Leony Fourie, the head of surgeries at Universitas explained that the robotic camera zooms in and even reaches behind structures, making it easy for surgeons not to miss anything that a human eye can easily miss, and allow for them to get to hard-to-reach places. This, in turn, will make the operation more accurate and effective.

The hospital together with the Free State Health Department plans to add more machines to their one Versius Robotic surgery system. Speaking to the public broadcaster, Free State Health MEC Mantatsi Mahlatsi shared that they would like to move to a more technologically advanced healthcare service by adding more machinery and hopefully get to a stage where operations can be performed even if the doctor is not in the same province as the patient.

Mzansi shares mixed views about robotic technology

The reactions to the post were mixed, with many people loving the idea of more advanced surgeries. Some felt this would make their life easier for both doctors and patients, and others praised the Free State Health Department and the University of Free State for pushing the boundaries in healthcare.

A few people, however, raised concerns about the potential for job losses as robots take on more tasks traditionally done by humans.

A Free State hospital was complimented for its best service by many online users. Image: Datsenko

User @Lolo Khomo shared:

"Most welcome technology."

User @Given Gift said:

"Long overdue, other private hospitals are far now with robotics."

Malefu Msiya added:

"Universitas Hospital saved my son's life😪."

User @Tshengi Tshengie asked:

"Can we sue the robot in case of any mistake that can cause harm or for negligence?"

User @Nathi Nathi commented:

"It is also good to hear such good news in South Africa I mean we often hear a lot bad things happening!"

User @Fay Fay asked:

"They have money for robots but no money to hire medical stuff?"

