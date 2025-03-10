Sekhukhune United are expecting to announce the appointment of Eric Tinkler after parting ways with Lehlohonolo Seema

Tinkler is expected to replace Seema, who was dismissed for a second time in under a year by the fourth-placed club in the PSL

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sekhukhune are harming themselves by replacing Seema with Tinkler and predicted bad times for the club

Former Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is expected to be announced as the top man at PSL club Sekhukhune United.

Tinkler will replace Lehlohonolo Seema, who was dismissed for the second time in less than a year at the Limpopo-based club despite keeping them fourth on the PSL log.

Sekhukhune shocked the nation on Thursday, 6 March 2025, when they announced the dismissal of Seema, with Kaitano Tembo and Paulus Masehe serving as interim replacements.

Eric Tinkler expected to take Sekhukhune job

Tinkler is expected to be announced as Sekhukhune coach, according to the tweet below:

Before Seema’s dismissal, club management said they would support the coach and dismissed rumours of a coaching change.

Despite their open support though, Sekhukhune decided to part ways with Seema, a coach they dismissed at the end of last season, only to rehire him a few months later.

According to reports, Tinkler could make his first appearance on Sekhukhune’s bench when the side faces Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, 12 March.

Sekhukhune announced Seema's dismissal on Instagram:

Tinkler has been talking to Sekhukhune

Tinkler has been linked with the Sekhukhune job since his dismissal at City in December 2024, although previous reports suggested he would join Seema’s team instead of replacing him.

A former Bafana midfielder, Tinkler has been coaching in the PSL since 2013, holding the reins at clubs such as City, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Chippa United.

Sekhukhune will provide a new challenge for Tinkler, with the side currently sitting fourth on the log and looking to secure qualification to CAF competitions next season.

Fans predict bad times for Sekhukhune

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sekhukhune will struggle under new coach Tinkler and that they should have kept Seema.

Hrams HRams backs Tinkler:

“We trust you Mr Tinkler, you can beat Sundowns so that they concetrate on CAF Champions League.”

Jonase Tlhapi-Manando Nthunya is pessimistic:

“Flying them to number 14.”

Bongani Bongani made a prediction:

“After five games without a win, they'll bring Seema back.”

Sakhile Ntombela says Tinkler will struggle:

“Take them straight to relegation.”

Titus Khosa wants Sekhukhune to fail:

“Nonsense. I hope Sundowns can beat Sekhukhune United 7-0. We want to see something.”

Shane Mayimele noted an issue:

“It is clear that there is someone who hates Seema in Sekhukhune’s management, and he doesn't care whether he is doing a good job or not. l doubt Eric Tinkler is going to deliver.”

Sam Semie Mtileni says Sekhukhune are harming themselves:

“They will kiss top eight goodbye for what they did to their former coach.”

Sakhile Tshabalala is not a fan of Tinkler:

“Nothing special about him. Sekhukhune’s management is not grateful. Really, what they did to Seema is unquestionable. Let's wait and see what this man brings. Come the end of the season, they will be fighting relegation.”

Kutlo Makhutla predicts trouble:

“More problems coming.”

General Ceelow said fans need to take a stand:

“People are complaining about the coaching situations at Sekhukhune, and they are still buying tickets to support the team.”

