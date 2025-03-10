Football agent Mike Makaab opened up about the reasons why Vusumuzi Vilakazi left AmaZulu as their co-coach this season

The agent said Vilakazi has some personal issues to sort out and backed the former Richards Bay head coach for a quick return to football

Local football fans reacted on social media to suggest new roles for Vilakazi, while some criticised the coach

After leaving AmaZulu FC as their co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi was defended by football agent Mike Makaab.

The agent said Vilakazi had personal issues that led to his exit at Ususthu and backed the coach for a quick return to the PSL sidelines.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi is taking time off after leaving AmaZulu FC. Image: AmaZuluFootball/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Vilakazi left AmaZulu after being appointed as a co-coach alongside Arthur Zwane at the start of the season, with the club currently sitting sixth on the PSL log.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Vusumuzi Vilakazi is backed for a quick return to the PSL sidelines

Makaab speaks about Vilakazi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said Vilakazi has been affected by off-field issues, while Zwane got his solo stint as AmaZulu head coach off to a winning start.

Makaab said:

“They are deep issues, and we are here to support him. We are going to help him through this difficult time, and I believe that once these issues are dealt with, he will be back sooner rather than later. He is a talented young coach, and with a clear mind, we will see him back on the field soon.”

AmaZulu confirmed Vilakazi's exit on Twitter (X):

Vilakazi helped AmaZulu turn their fortunes around

AmaZulu parted ways with Pablo Franco Martin at the start of the season, following a struggling start and under the co-coaches, the side has climbed the log.

While the side improved on the field, they also enjoyed a successful recruitment period after signing players such as Bongani Zungu and Elmo Kambindu.

Vilakazi hopes he can return to coaching sooner rather than later, as he was dismissed at Richards Bay at the end of last season after keeping them in the PSL.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane served as co-coaches of PSL side AmaZulu FC. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Fans criticise Vilakazi

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Vilakazi, while others suggested new jobs for the former AmaZulu coach.

Titus Khosa made a suggestion:

“He deserves NFD.”

MK Linda Dlamini said he knows what the issues are:

“Umjita has serious anger/psychological issues. Used to stay in the same area as him years ago he had a serious attitude problem.”

Mothokoa Matlalepoo gave their opinion:

“He thinks he's special.”

Cedrick Ralepelle showed no sympathy:

“Lazy puppet. You can’t resign from four clubs in one season and say you are a victim.”

Tebogo Jomo named a new job:

“He can help Chiefs win Macufe.”

Sekhukhune United set to announce new coach

As reported by Briefly News, Sekhukhune United are expected to announce Eric Tinkler as the replacement for head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Seema was dismissed by Sekhukhune United on Thursday, 6 March 2025, for the second time in less than a year, with Tinkler set be named as his replacement.

Source: Briefly News