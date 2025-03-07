Breaking News

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the postponement of the highly anticipated Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United.

The clash, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been delayed due to venue issues.

The venue has been double-booked with an upcoming U17 Women’s FIFA World Cup qualifier, forcing the rearrangement of the match.

Netizens React to Nedbank Cup Quarterfinal Postponement

Brutus Mojela:

To us who love Sundowns, we say thanks to God for the breaking news because our players will get a little bit of rest. One thing for sure, Khoza is very angry about the decision of the postponement of the game."

Motho Feela:

They can play at University of Pretoria field. It’s not like their fans want to see them playing….

Simphiwe Njontini:

This league is a circus. I'm not surprised because we have an acting CEO who’s been at the helm for over five seasons without finding a permanent CEO, hence a game can be booked over another game."

Momelezi:

They moved Chiefs and Stellies to EC, and even Chiefs against them they moved to another stadium in PTA. And they still have Saturday to check stadiums—DBN is not fully booked, Polokwane also, and Toyota Stadium I don't think is booked. So hayi, I don't understand because those stadiums are less than a 6-hour drive for both teams.😅

Tuning Robert:

But the U17 game is at 3 PM… Sundowns’ game is at 8 PM, so why postpone the game? The times don’t clash?? PSL is a joke, no wonder our league slipped to number six best in Africa—just a joke of a league."

Titanic Zulu:

Betway might pull out, PSL is disorganized. Come end of the season, there will be legal battles because of the issue of Royal AM."

