Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on Cassper Nyovest and the woman he called ugly after she criticised his new song 'Kusho Bani'

The outspoken music executive gushed over the woman whom he referred to as wife material

South Africans reacted with mixed reactions with some agreeing with Nota while some pointed out why she doesn't qualify to be wife material

Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on a woman Cassper Nyovest recently shamed on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Nota Baloyi has divided Mzansi after gushing over the woman Cassper Nyovest called ugly. Cassper Nyovest recently topped the trending list on social media after shaming a woman who gave his new song Kusho Bani a negative review.

Nota Baloyi shares his thoughts on Cassper Nyovest

When Cassper Nyovest took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and justified himself, South Africans pushed back with many pointing out that he overreacted. Now, outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi has waded into the conversation and shared his opinion on Cassper Nyovest and the woman he called ugly.

Responding to a post of the woman’s pictures on X, Nota referred to Cassper Nyovest as ‘Capper’, slang for a liar. He partly agreed with the I Hope You Bought It rapper, that the woman, @lisakhat_, is not someone you spoil on Valentine's Day. He clarified by adding that @lisakhat_ is wife material. Nota Baloyi showered the woman with praise:

“Capper is right though; this is wife material not Valentine’s spec. She deserves cows not flowers & she’s the chocolate factory!”

Nota Baloyi's opinion sparks mixed reactions

South Africans filled the comments section with mixed reactions. While some agreed with Nota that the woman is gorgeous, others argued she’s not wife material because of a tattoo on her right elbow and the makeup she had on when the photos were taken. A section of netizens speculated that her whole fallout with Cassper was a stunt to promote Kusho Bani. Here are some of the reactions:

@DigitalPen101 agreed:

“She is a goddess! A beautiful African princess! Motho ke mosadi sah! Indoni yamanzi ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@sthedoingthings argued:

“A lot here, are not seeing her as wife material because she has a tattoo, you guys are delusional, tattoos are art, she's very much a wife material,”

@Vlleeonnmm11779 remarked:

“The butterfly tattoo disqualifies her from being wife material.”

@DigitalPen101 said:

“I hope this wasn’t a PR stunt, I hope she isn’t a plant. We shall see!”

@TshepoStyles asked:

“Too much make-up and makeover. What happened to naturalist?”

@justNje8 said:

“Personally, she is wife material AND Valentine's spec. Ohhh man, what a gorgeous woman😩❤️”

@GeganaTH argued:

“Any women who prioritise taking her pics with her behind on sight and tattoos is not wife material. Y’all will cry🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Nota Baloyi's comment on the woman shamed by Cassper Nyovest divides Mzansi. Image: Cindy Ord

Nota's ex-wife Berita Khumalo responds after being called an error

Others remarked that Nota’s praise of the woman Cassper Nyovest called ugly had caught them off guard. The controversial music executive has a checkered history with the women who were once a part of his life.

After his ex-wife and singer Berita Khumalo divorced him, Nota went on a social media rant. Nota Baloyi called his wife names on social media. Having had enough of Nota’s demeaning words, Berita fired back with a scathing response.

