Gabe Kapler has had an impressive career in baseball, which has garnered much attention. Recently, Gabe's on-field career and personal life, especially his love life, have piqued people's curiosity. After divorcing Lisa Jansen, many fans are interested in knowing about the former baseball star's relationship status and who Gabe Kapler's current wife is.

Gabe Stefan Kapler is a former American professional baseball outfielder who played in the American Major League Baseball. He rose to the limelight after being recognized as the minor league player of the year in 1998. After retiring as a player, Kapler has served as a coach, manager, and director for different baseball teams.

Profile summary

Full name Gabriel Stefan Kapler Nickname Kap Gender Male Date of birth 31 July 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Michael Kapler Mother Judy Kapler Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Lisa Jansen Children 2 Education William Howard Taft Charter High School, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Profession Former baseball player, coach, director and manager, television analyst Social media Instagram

Who is Gabe Kapler's current wife?

Gabe Kapler's girlfriend is unknown to the public. Inquiries into this surfaced after the hot MLB player ended his marriage to his long-time sweetheart, whom he married for over 14 years, in 2013.

Gabe Kapler's family

The American baseball manager met his ex-wife at William Howard Taft Charter High School. According to The Sun, they dated for seven years and married in 1999.

Who was Gabe Kapler's wife, Lisa Jansen?

Lisa Jansen is an American celebrity ex-wife famous for being the spouse of former baseball player and later manager Gabe Kapler. While no information is available about her parents, she attended Southern California High School.

Kapler's ex-wife has worked as an emotional weight loss expert in Malibu and is currently an intuitive health coach in California.

Gabe Kapler's children

Gabe and Lisa Jansen Kapler have two children. Their first son is Chase Ty Kapler, born on 8 October 1999, shortly before his parents' wedding. Chase attended Malibu High School in Santa Monica, California, and later attended the University of California, Riverside, where he obtained a degree in computer science.

The second child, Dane Rio, was born on 3 November 2001 in Tarzana, California. He attended Ventura High School and later the University of British Columbia. Dane plays football on the university football team.

According to the MLB website, the American baseball manager and his family were often on the move. After he became the Phillies manager, they moved to Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, and then to North Beach, San Francisco, after he became the Giants manager.

Gabe Kapler's divorce

The American former baseball outfielder's divorce from his wife was finalised in 2013, 14 years after their wedding. TMZ noted that Lisa Jansen's ex-husband served as his lawyer during the divorce proceedings and filled out the complicated documents.

Some of the strange requests included that the baseball manager check the box for his wife to revert to her former name, Jansen, and check the box for spousal support and ask for joint custody of their children. Gabe admitted a clerical error was made on the document and was looking it.

What is Gabe Kapler doing now?

He is currently the assistant general manager of the Miami Marlins, which plays in MLB. As published in Mercury News, when he was asked how he got the job, he said the following:

Peter was an intern with the Rays when I was a player...We were introduced through mutual people. We talked on the phone a couple of times and he asked if I’d want to come to Miami and talk more. I said, sure. I didn’t really have any expectation that it would turn out to be anything more than a good conversation that might lead to something.

Frequently asked questions

Many fans are eager to know what the fast MLB player, Gabe Kapler and Lisa Jansen's love life has been like since their divorce in 2013. Some of the questions netizens ask, and the best answers given are as follows:

Is Gabe Kapler married? He is presently single.

He is presently single. Was Gabe Kapler married? He was married to Lisa Jansen for about 14 years. They married in 1999 after dating for some years.

He was married to Lisa Jansen for about 14 years. They married in 1999 after dating for some years. Is Gabe Kapler still married? The baseball manager is no longer married. He divorced Lisa Jansen in 2013 and has remained unmarried since then.

The baseball manager is no longer married. He divorced Lisa Jansen in 2013 and has remained unmarried since then. Who is Gabe Kapler dating now? The MLB legend is currently single and not in a romantic relationship with anyone.

The MLB legend is currently single and not in a romantic relationship with anyone. What is Gabe Kapler's dating history? The records only show that he met and dated Lisa Jansen in senior high school, and the lovebirds got married in 1999.

Research indicates that currently, Gabe Kapler does not have a wife. The baseball manager is single and has meticulously kept his personal life away from the public.

