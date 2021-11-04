Daddy Long Neck is also known as Damn Long Neck, among other quirky nicknames, who has become an internet sensation for his unique appearance and hilarious rap videos. A genetic disease has caused the young entertainer to portray a slender, elongated appearance, which The Neckts Best Thing has used to his advantage to create his iconic personae. And with a baby-on-board, the young entertainer will be taking his 'Daddy' title quite seriously from now on.

Daddy Long Neck began his career as an online personality in 2018 with the iconic catchphrase is "Respeck the Neck." Photo: @damnlongneck

Source: Instagram

At just 22 years of age in 2021, this entertainer has combined his love of music with his ability to make people laugh, resulting in some unique, side-splitting videos, and Briefly.co.za has all the insights.

Daddy Long Neck's profile and bio

Full name: David Samuelson Jr

David Samuelson Jr Nickname: Daddy Long Neck

Daddy Long Neck Famous for: Online personality and comedy rap

Online personality and comedy rap Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Flint, Michigan

Flint, Michigan Date of birth: 15 September 1999

15 September 1999 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Daddy Long Neck's age: 22 in 2021

22 in 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: "Thicky Vicky"

"Thicky Vicky" children: expecting!

expecting! Parents: Krissy

Krissy Siblings: unspecified

unspecified Height: 5′ 3” or 160cm

5′ 3” or 160cm Daddy Long Neck's weight: approximately 45 kg

approximately 45 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: unspecified

unspecified Occupation: Rapper, comedian and social media icon

Rapper, comedian and social media icon Daddy Long Neck's net worth: $1 million in 2021

$1 million in 2021 Instagram: @damnlongneck

@damnlongneck Facebook: DaddyLongNeck

DaddyLongNeck Twitter: @damnlongneck

@damnlongneck TikTok: @longneck

@longneck YouTube: DamnLongNeckOfficial

Daddy Long Neck alongside his mother, Krissy, as he sends praise her way on Mother's Day. The youngster has not mentioned his father during his online career. Photo: @damnlongneck

Source: Instagram

Who is Daddy Long Neck?

Daddy Long Neck's real name is David Samuelson Jr, and Long Neck Kid, The Neckst Big Thing, and Damn Long Neck are some of Samuelson's other nicknames. This entertaining rapper was born in Flint, Michigan, on 15 September, and he celebrated his 22nd birthday in 2021. Unfortunately, not much is known about his family, besides the fact that his parents are divorced and that this young influencer currently lives with his mother, Krissy.

Daddy Long Neck became moire widely recognised once he began collaborating with the notorious Wide Neck in 2018. Photo: @damnlongneck

Source: Instagram

What made him famous?

The world was first introduced to Samuelson in July 2018, when he created a lot of buzz by partnering with another online star, Charles McDowell, popularly known as Wide Neck. The musical duo created two comedic rap tracks, "Neckst Up" and "Neckst Big Thing", that quickly became viral sensations, generating over 8 million views in less than two months.

Samuelson has posted several more videos that have left his fans in stitches, while others might have offended. For example, Daddy Long Neck's tuna box advice comes in the form of a YouTube video and Instagram post, which recommends that ladies "Stop letting them tuna boxes stink." This video alone has been viewed over 1 million times since it was posted on 12 July 2018. Considering that he earns between $4,231.5 – $7,052.5 per Instagram post, we can see how this has steadily added to his overall net worth, which is estimated at $1 million in 2021.

The juxtaposition of their significantly different body types is part of what makes this dynamic duo's comedy skits extra-funny. Photo: @damnlongneck

Source: Instagram

Who has Daddy Long Neck collaborated with?

Other popular posts involve Samuelson teaming up with other entertainers, such as in Daddy Long Neck and Gucci Berry's videos, performing silly skits together. Berry is a 57-year-old comedian with over 600k followers on Instagram. Much like his hilarious partner-in-crime, Berry's body also showcases some bizarre and humorous tattoos, some even involving sexual innuendos.

Other influencers who have shared the spotlight with our favourite entertainer include Supreme Patty, Soo.itslilnick, and Reggiebaybee2.

Gucci Berry certainly has some strange tattoos, with the lude phrase "Colon Crusher" inked across his stomach. Photo: @the_bigboy_gucciberry

Source: Instagram

What condition does Daddy Long Neck have?

Daddy Long Neck's disease is called Marfan syndrome, which is a connective tissue condition caused by a genetic defect. The people who have the disease are usually identified by their body type, which is typically tall and skinny, with long limbs, legs, fingers, and toes. Those suffering from MFS usually have scoliosis and highly flexible joints. In an attempt to gain some weight and improve his overall health, Samuelson was fed through a tube inserted straight into his belly for five years.

This photo was posted on 17 October 2021, just two months before Daddy Long Neck's baby is expected to arrive on the scene. Photo: @damnlongneck

Source: Instagram

Daddy Long Neck's baby mama

On 28 March 2021, Samuelson announced that parenthood is in the cards for him as he looks forward to welcoming his child into the world later this year.

"So it's official y'all Ima be a daddy! I'm truly blessed to create a new chapter in my life, I'm so shook and happy at the same time! ...I feel excited about the future, I'm going to give it my 100 percent to take care of my baby."

The mother of his unborn child is known as 'Thicky Vicky,' and the cute couple has been officially dating since April 2019. The irony does not evade us, as one of Samuelson's first posts made on social media was titled: "I'm looking for a baby mama tag her," I guess this social media star got what he was searching for!

Daddy Long Neck seems to have the reputation of being a lady's man, claiming that he lost his virginity at just eight years old! Photo: @damnlongneck

Source: Instagram

Daddy Long Neck has taken his unique features and used them in his favour, poking fun at himself by demanding fans to "Respeck the Neck" and get over their trolling comments and unnecessary judgements. As a result, he has created a path for himself as a comedic hip-hop artist, earning himself a significant fan following. Samuelson looks forward to the next big thing in the form of fatherhood, and we wish the expecting young couple all the best for the future.

Source: Briefly.co.za