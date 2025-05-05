South African rugby player Jesse Kriel caused a massive buzz on social media with his impressive Japanese skills

The Springbok star gave an interview where he was spotted speaking Japanese, and the TikTok video gained massive traction online

People in Mzansi reacted to the clip, flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts

Springbok star Jesse Kriel flexed his impressive Japanese skills during the interview.

Source: Instagram

Rugby World Cup champion Jesse André Kriel has become an unexpected social media sensation after a video clip of him speaking fluent Japanese during an interview surfaced online.

RWC Champ Jesse Kriel shows off Japanese skills in clip

The Springbok star, who currently plays for Japanese club Canon Eagles, left fans across the globe stunned with his impressive language skills.

The video, which was posted on TikTok under the handle @lekkeryudo, shows Jesse responding confidently in Japanese during a media interview where he was seated next to Faf de Klerk, who is also a South African rugby player.

Jesse proved that he is not only athletic but also culturally adaptable. In the clip, Kriel switches effortlessly between English and Japanese, earning admiration from Japanese fans and rugby enthusiasts alike.

The video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of viewers praising his dedication to embracing the local language.

His efforts to learn and speak Japanese have only strengthened his reputation as a committed and respectful ambassador of the game. The 31-year-old regularly plays as a utility back but can also play centre, wing, or fullback.

With the Rugby World Cup title already under his belt, the sports star continues to make headlines, this time for his off-field talents. Whether it’s on the pitch or in front of the camera, the Springbok centre proves that true champions stand out in more ways than one.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of Jesse Kriel's Japanese

Fans flooded the comments section of the viral footage, expressing admiration for his efforts.

Vido said:

"Jesse is an impressive young man. What a baller."

Steph added:

"Yoh, Jesse is too good."

Dirk Ackermann was impressive:

"Interesting."

Timmy wrote:

"Bathong Jesse."

TheRealAlchemst commented:

"Wow, love this!"

About the Springbok star Jesse Kriel

Jesse, a Springbok player with impressive heritage, according to Boksquad he has a twin brother, Daniel David Kriel, who plays professionally in the US with the Seattle Seawolves.

The rugby star dominated schoolboy rugby from a young age. Born in Cape Town, he joined the Blue Bulls academy in Pretoria and scored six tries in the 2013 Provincial Championship. He was called up to the South Africa Under-20 side for the 2013 IRB Junior World Championship and made five appearances off the bench.

The fitness enthusiast has been in a long-term relationship with South African-born Hope-Natalie Anne Mortimer since 2018, without children. He shares workout routines on social media.

South African rugby player Jesse Kriel wowed Mzansi with his impressive Japanese skills.

Source: Instagram

The Springboks are South Africa's most celebrated sports team because of their back-to-back rugby wins.

Being multilingual is always beneficial and admired, as it bridges cultures and fosters connections, especially in a Rainbow Nation like South Africa. Springbok star Jesse Kriel exemplified this beautifully when he spoke in isiXhosa, earning even more love and respect from fans.

Most of Mzansi's sports fans favour the Boks because of their rugby success and beautiful bodies, and Jesse Kriel has become one of Mzansi women's favourite eye candy.

Source: Briefly News