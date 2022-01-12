John Steenhuisen has renewed his call for the government to lift the State of Disaster as he believes it is causing harm

Steenhuisen has a good record of getting what he wants, having previously demanded that the government lift the curfew, which was granted on New Year's Eve

The government response is that ending the State of Disaster would give the impression that the Covid-19 pandemic is over

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - John Steenhuisen, the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has renewed his call for the government to lift the State of Disaster as he believes it is not benefiting anyone and is causing harm.

Steenhuisen previously demanded that the government lift the curfew, which was granted on New Year's Eve. However, the government said that ending the State of Disaster would give the impression that the Covid-19 pandemic is over, which is false.

According to TimesLIVE, Steenhuisen said that the State of Disaster harms the economy and undermines South Africa's democracy and social recovery.

The DA's John Steenhuisen has renewed his call for the government to scrap the State of Disaster. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen's reasons for wanting the State of Disaster to end

The DA leader said the State of Disaster puts potential investors off contributing to the South African economy, making them feel uncertain. He added that these investments are crucial to alleviating poverty through job creation. Steenhuisen also pointed to the effects on the education system.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“SA needs certainty. Investors need it, tourists need it, teachers need it, schoolchildren need it. Schoolchildren need to go to school full-time. Not a couple of days a week,” Steenhuisen said.

EWN reports that Steenhuisen believes the State of Disaster is being used by the government to shirk the "real work" such as improving the country's healthcare system and increasing vaccination figures.

Reactions to Steenhuisen's statement

@Bhazmento believes:

"Cyril will end it, he listens to the DA more than his people. Thanks, John."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"I won't be shocked if it ends by Friday, this guy is the real deal. In December he managed to do away with the curfew."

@Bhekabk remarked:

"Ramaphosa will end it, his bosses have spoken."

@MvieMvie5 shared:

"What we are left with is washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing."

@dolphincovekzn said:

"Better still, call for a national strike if it is not removed."

President Ramaphosa encourages vaccine mandate to boost SA economy

Speaking of Covid-19, Briefly News previously reported that during the African National Congress's 110th-anniversary celebrations in Limpopo on 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the government to finalise its vaccine policy so that the mandate can be announced.

Ramaphosa said that implementing these policies will allow South Africa's economy to fully reopen and allow for financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic to be recovered.

“The success of our economic recovery depends to a large measure on our ability to effectively manage Covid-19 as this virus is likely to remain part of our lives for the foreseeable future,” Ramaphosa said.

Source: Briefly News