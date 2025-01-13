Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka trended on social media after Denise Zimba's cheating scandal

The former Vuzu TV presenter made headlines this past week when she revealed that her best friend had an affair with her ex-husband

Social media users compared Zimba's statement with Ranaka's comment about her friend's photo

Denise Zimba's cheating scandal sparks debate about Manaka Ranaka. Images: @Jabu_Mcdonald and @PopPulseSA

Actress Denise Zimba who recently divorced her German husband made headlines this past week after revealing that he cheated on her with her friend.

Zimba's cheating statements about her best friend sparked a conversation about Manaka Ranaka and her friend's saga.

Ranaka previously trended on social media when South Africans revealed that she snatched her friend's man and had a baby with him.

Social media @Ketso28 shared a screenshot of Manaka Ranaka's comment to her baby daddy's photo with his ex-partner.

iHarare reported in 2021 that Manaka Ranaka and her baby daddy Ntuthuko actually dated once in the 2000’s and he is the father of one of her children, Katlego.

The pair reportedly dated then broke up for a couple of years and Ntuthuko married another woman who she [Manaka] appeared to be close to.

The actress and her baby daddy got back together and had a son together.

South Africans react to Manaka's screenshot

@Sir_Aro said:

"Ama receipt eninawo (your receipts) here on Twitter would shame most accounting firms."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty wrote:

"Friends guys… Rather pick up a rock and vent to it because ha."

@KingNema_Jnr

"We've been saying that after God, fear women."

lithemba_G wrote:

"Hawu. Don’t women have like a girl code or something?"

@zandi_maphaha replied:

"In this case though she was friends with the guy, not the girl!"

@MagabaSana responded:

"And she looked older than him but that’s neither here nor there."

Manaka Ranaka calls out South African women

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka called out South African women who sell their identities for money.

In a video, Ranaka slammed South African women who are willing to sell their identities for a measly R1000 to foreign men.

