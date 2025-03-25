Bloemfontein Celtic’s Return More Imminent: Owner Eyes NFD Acquisition
- Edward Modise, owner of the Bloemfontein Celtic intellectual property, revealed plans to revive the club
- Modise and his consortium have already made offers to acquire the status of a National First Division club
- The revival of Bloemfontein Celtic has sparked excitement among fans, with the possibility of the club eventually returning to the Premier Soccer League
In a groundbreaking interview with City Press, Edward Modise, the current owner of the intellectual property of Bloemfontein Celtic, revealed that the club’s return to the South African football scene is now more imminent than ever.
Modise disclosed that a consortium has made offers to purchase the status of a club in the National First Division (NFD) with plans to relocate it to Bloemfontein, reviving the city’s football legacy.
Having acquired the intellectual property associated with Bloemfontein Celtic, Modise is positioning himself as a key figure in the revival of the club.
The intellectual property, including the name and branding, has given him a unique opportunity to bring the club back into the fold of South African football.
The Consortium’s Bid to Acquire NFD Status
Modise revealed that the consortium has already tabled offers to purchase the status of an NFD club.
The strategy is to relocate this team to Bloemfontein, ensuring that the city once again has a competitive presence in South African football.
Modise has been in discussions with various NFD clubs as part of this move.
A Promising Future for Bloemfontein Celtic
The return of Bloemfontein Celtic has sparked excitement among fans and the local community.
With a rich history in South African football, Modise’s plans to bring the club back to Bloemfontein could lead to a future return to the Premier Soccer League, reinvigorating the region’s football scene and rekindling the passion of Celtic supporters.
A New Dawn for Bloemfontein Football
Although negotiations are still underway, the prospects for Bloemfontein Celtic’s return are looking brighter by the day.
If the deal is finalized, it could mark the start of an exciting new chapter for the club and for football in Bloemfontein, reigniting the dreams of fans across the country.
Who is Edward Modise
Edward Modise is a South African businessman and sports executive, best known for his involvement in football management.
He gained prominence in the football world as the owner of the intellectual property of Bloemfontein Celtic, a well-known South African football club.
Modise is also part of a consortium that has made efforts to revive the club's legacy, particularly by acquiring the status of a National First Division (NFD) club and relocating it to Bloemfontein.
His acquisition of the Bloemfontein Celtic brand has sparked hope for the club’s return to top-flight South African football.
Celtic's Potential Return
Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.
The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.
Source: Briefly News
