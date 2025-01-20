Is Christie Sides married? A look into the basketball coach's love life

Meet Christie Sides, the former coach of Indiana Fever. Despite leading the team to a successful playoff season, she was fired, and Stephanie White replaced her. But then, aside from basketball, curiosity has risen about her relationship life. Is Christie Sides married?

Christie Sides coaches on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Sparks in May 2024. Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire, Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire (modified by author)

Christie Sides is one of the outstanding female coaches in the WNBA. In August 2023, she became the first coach in basketball history to win the WNBA Coach of the Month. Her input in basketball right from her college days made her famous. Read on to learn more about Christie Sides' personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Christie Sides Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 6'0" (171 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown School Central Private High School (Central, Louisiana) College Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech Profession Basketball head coach Net worth $2.5 million Social media Instagram

Is Christie Sides married?

Information about Christie Sides' partner is not public knowledge. The ex-Fever coach keeps a private life, including her relationship affairs.

Who is Christie Sides married to?

Christie Sides's husband's identity or marital status is uncertain. Her only identified love and heartbeats are her parents. She posts about them constantly, and in an Instagram caption on 2 March 2024, she said:

These 2 (my heart and heartbeat) have been rock solid supporters of everything any of us did growing up and now they are still right there, front and center, watching @addysonsides22 win her first tournament championship! So special!

Facts about Christie Sides. Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire on Getty Images (modified by author)

Where did Christie Sides come from?

Sides hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she was born on 17 January 1977. Christie Sides' family raised her in the same city, on a farm in Central Louisiana. Her upbringing in Baton Rouge laid the foundation for her life and career.

Exploring Christie Sides' college life

After graduating from Central Private High School in Central Louisiana, she pursued higher education at the University of Mississippi before transferring to Louisiana Tech University. There, she earned a bachelor's degree in Health and Physical Education in 2000.

Did Coach Sides play basketball?

She began playing basketball for Central Private High School in Louisiana, where she completed her high school career with 3,375 points. She earned all-state honours in high school, leading her team to a state championship. Then, she continued playing in college, starting as a guard for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Sides later transferred to Louisiana Tech, where she helped the Lady Techsters reach the 1999 NCAA Final Four. Her collegiate achievements earned her records in three-point field goal percentage, attempts, and makes at Louisiana Tech.

Christie Sides during a media chat after the first round and game 1 of the 2024 WNBA playoffs between Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. Photo: M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

How long has Christie Sides coached?

Christie has an impressive coaching resume spanning over 20 years. She launched her career at Ruston High School as an assistant and head JV coach.

Sides then transitioned to collegiate coaching, holding assistant positions at Louisiana Tech from 2003 to 2004 and LSU from 2004 to 2007, where she contributed to three Final Fours under head coach Pokey Chatman.

Her professional coaching journey includes stints in the WNBA and overseas leagues. As published on ULM Warhawks' official website, Sides was an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever (2017-2018, 2022) before becoming the Fever's head coach in 2023.

Under the basketball coach's leadership, the Fever reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and produced back-to-back WNBA Rookies of the Year, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. Sides' tenure with the Fever concluded with a 33-47 regular-season record in 2024, which marked the end of her time with the team.

Why was Sides fired?

The reason for her termination of appointment was not revealed despite her stabilising the Indiana Fever. The Fever President of Basketball Operations, Kelly Krauskopf, on their official website in October 2024 said:

We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons and positioning us.

He also noted that while decisions like these are never easy, the team needed to be bold and assertive in pursuing its goals, which include maximising its talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to the team. However, on 27 October 2024, Christie on X tweeted:

Leave it better than you found it.

Christie Sides during the first half against the Chicago Sky in June 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

What is Christie Sides' salary?

As Marca published, her former annual salary as Indiana Fever head coach was approximately $500,000. Also, Christie Sides' net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million from her various coaching roles in the WNBA, international leagues, and college basketball.

Is Christie Sides married? No one can tell at the moment. While her personal life is private, her impact on the sports industry is visible.

