President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the restructuring of traditional leaders' financial compensation during an electoral campaign in the Eastern Cape

His plan aims to rectify historical financial disparities for monarchs and chiefs from the colonial and apartheid eras

The ANC also progressed its municipal selection strategy, finalising interviews for upcoming mayoral candidates across provinces

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Cyril Ramaphosa promised salary increases for traditional leaders. Image: MYANC

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE—The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers will oversee a phased restructuring of traditional leaders' financial compensation, bringing their pensions and medical aid in line with those of civil servants. President Cyril Ramaphosa detailed this policy shift while traversing the Chris Hani municipality for a political campaign on 6 July 2026.

According to IOL, the president convened with regional dignitaries and the local royal establishment at Qamata Great Place alongside Eastern Cape ANC head Oscar Mabuyane. During the assembly with King Dalindyebo Matanzima, Ramaphosa outlined plans to rectify historical disparities rooted in colonial and apartheid-era governance by extending statutory social security nets to all recognised monarchs and traditional chiefs.

Cyril Ramaphosa engages rural constituencies

Ramaphosa confirmed that a dedicated advisory body manages structural adjustments to public-sector salaries. He emphasised that the state aims to institutionalise constitutional protections and enhance fiscal resources for traditional councils to preserve their dignity in governance. Simultaneously, the governing party used the weekend to advance its broader municipal selection strategy.

A specialised deployment committee at the organisation's Luthuli House headquarters finalised interviews for prospective mayoral candidates, evaluating leadership hopefuls from the Western Cape and several metropolitan councils to solidify local administration teams ahead of the forthcoming ballot. The ANC posted a video of Ramaphosa's visit on its X account.

View the video on X here:

Cyril Ramaphosa weighs in on Madlanga Commission extension

In a related article, Briefly News reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa's readiness to extend the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has been investigating systemic criminality and corruption within South Africa's law enforcement since July 2025. The commission's initial findings have already led to significant disciplinary actions against high-ranking officials, highlighting its crucial role in reforming the police service.

As public interest grows, the inquiry's latest developments, including the postponed appearance of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, raise pressing questions about the potential exposure of corruption that could involve powerful figures within the South African Police Service. The stakes are high, as Matlala's testimony may unveil the intricate web of illicit activities that have plagued law enforcement agencies for years.

Source: Briefly News