A gent shared that the Xhosa people of South Africa were the originators of rap music, and some South Africans didn't agree

The man shared a detailed history of the imbongi praise poetry that the tribe created, and how that links to the popular genre

People across the country were sceptical about the clip, but many more agreed with the content creator's views

A content creator stated that rap music originated from the Xhosa people of South Africa and the internet had a lot to say about it. Images: lutendo_mudau04/ Facebook, jose carlos cerdeno martinez

A man shared how Xhosa people in South Africa were the original creators of rap music. The gent pointed out that the imbongi praise poetry was where the genre of music came from, and how and when Xhosa people would use it.

The distant African past

Facebook user lutendo_mudau04 shared a clip of a man stating that the practice dates back to the 18th century. The dude also mentioned that the poetry would be said for the king during ceremonial events. The poetry would use a combination of rhymes and metaphors while the king walks into the ceremony. People would also use it as a means to complain about issues.

See the video below:

The history continues

The complaints people had were about the local community and what happened within it. According to him, people would use outrageous and creative statements to express themselves. People use the medium to express their thoughts in the way they see fit.

The official narrative is that hip-hop originated in New York. Image: MoMo Productions

The content creator said that the genre of music only came to New York in the 1970s. He then shared a clip of the late and famous Quincy Jones, who stated that rap music originally came from Xhosa people. South Africans were entertained by the clip and debated what was said.

Read the comments below:

Glen Lindo said:

"I'm glad Quincy Jones came out and said rap came from imbongi. Because I know South Africans will come out criticizing this West African guy for telling this. Folks can't get around Quincy Jones! The legend has spoken."

Sipho Mthwana mentioned:

"As umXhosa I know a praise poet but they not rappers and rhymes 😂"

Kaoma JM Kolala commented:

"Praising of the ancestors. It is a bantu tradition. Some Bantu tribes do it during introduction of a King or during funerals."

Loyiso Ngxazana shared:

"I am Xhosa but nah bro we did not start that stop talking nonsense."

Christopher Nkuna posted:

"Why is the whole world is studying us on all things we do? Maybe we should go back and lock ourselves again."

Mervin Skeef said:

'Ah come on now. Rap is just American praise poetry. Like dancehall is Jamaican praise poetry, every country has so called "rap"'

Phakiso Mokoena mentioned:

"Stop lies, rap started by Basotho people we call it mokorotlo the songs of man, it is also there in the initiations of Basotho Man coming from the mountains."

