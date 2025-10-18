A video on TikTok shows a man dealing with a puff adder that was found inside a house

The snake catcher used the moment he found the puff adder as a lesson to others who may run into the same problem

The clip of the puff adder in the home received thousands of likes on TikTok from fascinated viewers

A TikTok video showed in detail how snake catches handle dangerous Vipers. The clip of a puff adder inside a house received a lot of attention on social media.

A puff adder was found in a house in a TikTok video. Image: MichaelSvoboda / Getty Images/ Bolandsnakeremovals / TikTok

Source: UGC

The snake catcher's casual snake removal tutorial got more than 5,000 likes. Many people commented on the video with their thoughts on the skilled snake catcher.



In a video by @bolandsnakeremovals247, a puff adder was curled up next to a cabinet inside a house. The man catching the snake was narrating all the steps to follow for a succesful snake capture. The puff adder in the video was letting out fierce hisses. First he hit threw a towel to cover its eyes. He then used a snake removal stick to pull the snake out of its position.

Puff adders must be handled by experts as they are highly venomous. Image: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

South Africa stunned by puff adder removal

Online users commented on the video impressed by the snake catcher's strategy for removing the puff adder. Read people's comments and watch the video of the snake removal below:



ids325i felt they'd evacuate the house:

"Got me messed up best believe ill be moving provinces 😭"





Zeecky was full of jokes:

"You run out of the house and come back tomorrow with a realtor to sell it😂"

DianaM was mortified by the snake:

"You have to move out. That’s his home now."

Mosimane admitted he'd be scared of a puff adder:

"Me as a man, I will be screaming 😱 like a girl while running for my life 😂😂😂"

Stacy.Helena commented:

"Until my man comes home😂😂😂 the guy cant even remove a rain spider. I'm on my own."

Bea was floored by the snake discovery:

"Give the house to him or her. I'll move immediately. The streets will be safer at this point."

Zerina agreed that she'd simply move out:

"No thats not our house anymore, we donated it to puffy🤭"



Zwide Emapheleni-Mkhatshwa shared their experience with puff adders:

"Growing up in KZN. it likes hiding in The house vele.... Ibululu."

Bonnie 👅🩸🫦 was impressed that the snake catcher was recording:

"Yhooo isbindi sokuthath i video sona angeke ngibe naso 🥺(I wouldn't be brave enough to record a video.)"

PleaseCallMeSulu was terrified:

"The huffing and puffing is so scary😭"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

Source: Briefly News