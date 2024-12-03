60 powerful Christmas Bible verses to share this holiday season

Christmas has been celebrated for centuries and often marks a period of religious reflection for Christians. This means that Christmas Bible verses are commonplace during the festive period and can be seen on cards and gifts of various kinds. Read on if you want the best Christmas scriptural verses to share during this holy festive period.

The most prominent Christmas Bible quotes do not necessarily discuss the birth of Jesus, which is the reason for the season. Several of them reiterate or clarify the significance of the birth of the Christian messiah, including his second coming.

What is the true essence of Christmas?

Scholars have tried to grasp the meaning of some Christmas scripture supposedly concerning Christ's birth. As Holland Litho states, the real significance resides in the admonitions and belief instilled in Christians that they are on the right path.

An article published on A Christian’s perspective on the true meaning of Christmas by Dr. Andy Jay on his official website noted the following:

The true meaning of Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, the promised king who would set the world free of sin and death once and for all. God loved humanity so much that He sent His son, Jesus, to be offered as a living sacrifice so that we could once and for all be reconciled with Him.

Powerful Christmas Bible verses

Are you trying to understand the whole essence of Christmas? Below are several short Christmas Bible verses will keep you abreast of the season's festivities. They directly or indirectly portray the essence of the season:

1. “The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, ‘Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!’” — John 1:29

2. “The angel replied, ‘The Holy Spirit will come over you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. Therefore, the one who is to be born will be holy. He will be called God’s Son.’” — Luke 1:35

3. “Look among the nations and watch! Be astonished and stare because something is happening in your days that you wouldn’t believe even if told.” — Habakkuk 1:5

4. “Jesus knew the Father had given everything into his hands and that he had come from God and was returning to God.” — John 13:3

5. “She will give birth to a son, and you will call him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.” — Matthew 1:21

6. “Look! A virgin will become pregnant and give birth to a son, And they will call him, Emmanuel.” — Matthew 1:23

7. “A voice is crying out: ‘Clear the Lord’s way in the desert! Make a level highway in the wilderness for our God!’” — Isaiah 40:3

8. “God has exalted Jesus to his right side as leader and saviour so that he could enable Israel to change its heart and life and to find forgiveness for sins.” — Acts 5:31

9. “Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion. Sing aloud, Daughter Jerusalem. Look, your king will come to you. He is righteous and victorious. He is humble and riding on an ass, on a colt, the offspring of a donkey.” — Zechariah 9:9

10. “My sheep listen to my voice. I know them and they follow me. I give them eternal life. They will never die, and no one will snatch them from my hand.” — John 10:27-28

11. “Generous persons will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.” — Proverbs 11:25

12. “Whenever you give to the poor, don’t blow your trumpet as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets so that they may get praise from people. I assure you, that’s the only reward they’ll get.” — Matthew 6:2

13. “Taste and see how good the Lord is! The one who takes refuge in him is truly happy!” — Psalm 34:8

14. “This is the message that we have heard from him and announce to you: ‘God is light and there is no darkness in him at all.’” — 1 John 1:5

15. “God’s gifts and calling can’t be taken back.” — Romans 11:29

16. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever!” — Hebrews 13:8

17. “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son and will call him Immanuel.” – Isaiah 7:14

18. “Shout and sing for joy, city of Zion, because the holy one of Israel is great among you.” — Isaiah 12:6

19. “Happy are those who trust in the Lord, who rely on the Lord.” — Jeremiah 17:7

20. “Jesus knew what they intended to do, so he went away from there. Large crowds followed him, and he healed them all.” — Matthew 12:15

21. "Teach us to number our days so we can have a wise heart.” — Psalm 90:12

22. “In the same way, let your light shine before people, so they can see the good things you do and praise your Father who is in heaven.” — Matthew 5:16

23. “And this is the testimony: God gave eternal life to us, and this life is in his Son.” — 1 John 5:11

24. “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God” — Luke 1:32

25. “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.” – Timothy 1:15

26. “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give you. I give to you not as the world gives. Don’t be troubled or afraid.” — John 14:27

27. “This is love: it is not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son as the sacrifice that deals with our sins.” — 1 John 4:10

28. “The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him.” – John 1:9-10

29. “You crown the year with your goodness; your paths overflow with rich food.” — Psalm 65:11

30. “The Lord your God is in your midst—a warrior bringing victory. He will create calm with his love; he will rejoice over you with singing.” — Zephaniah 3:17

31."Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem and proclaim to her that her hard service has been completed, that her sin has been paid for, and that she has received from the Lord’s hand double for all her sins.” — Isaiah 40:1-2

32. “Happy are people who make peace, because they will be called God’s children.” — Matthew 5:9

33. "And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory." — 1 Timothy 3:16

34. “Sell that ye have, and give alms; provide yourselves bags which wax not old, a treasure in the heavens that faileth not, where no thief approacheth, neither moth corrupteth.” — Luke 12:33-34

35. “I have come as a light into the world so that everyone who believes in me won’t live in darkness.” — John 12:46

36. “This is how the love of God is revealed to us: God has sent his only Son into the world so that we can live through him.” — 1 John 4:9

37. “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him won’t perish but will have eternal life.” — John 3:16

38. “The wages that sin pays are death, but God’s gift is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 6:23

39. “In everything I have shown you that, by working hard, we must help the weak. In this way, we remember the Lord Jesus’ words: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’” — Acts 20:35

40. “Every good gift, every perfect gift, comes from above. These gifts come down from the Father, the creator of the heavenly lights, in whose character there is no change at all.” — James 1:17

41. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in faith so that you overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” — Romans 15:13

42. “Love each other like the members of your family. Be the best at showing honour to each other.” — Romans 12:10

43. “Instead, desire first and foremost God’s kingdom and God’s righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” — Matthew 6:33

44. “The Word became flesh and made his home among us. We have seen his glory, glory like that of a father’s only son, full of grace and truth.” — John 1:14

45. “Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the LORD our Maker;” — Psalm 95:6

46. “And again, when God brings his firstborn into the world, he says, ‘Let all God’s angels worship him.’” — Hebrews 1:6

47. “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." — Isaiah 9:6

48. “But you, O Bethlehem Ephrathah, who are too little to be among the clans of Judah, from you shall come forth for me one who is to be ruler in Israel, whose coming forth is from of old, from ancient days.” — Micah 5:2

49. “‘Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.’” — Matthew 2:2

50. “‘Who will not fear you, Lord, and bring glory to your name? For you alone are holy. All nations will come and worship before you, for your righteous acts have been revealed.’” — Revelation 15:4

51. “In him, we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace.” — Ephesians 1:7

52. “He did not enter by means of the blood of goats and calves; but he entered the Most Holy Place once for all by his own blood, thus obtaining eternal redemption.” — Hebrews 9:12

53. “I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.” — Isaiah 44:22

54. “And all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.” — Romans 3:24

55. “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.” — Galatians 5:13

56. “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” — 1 Peter 4:10

57. “And this will be a sign for you: You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” – Luke 2:12

58. “And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.” – Luke 2:17-20

59. "And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people." – Luke 2:9-10

60. "But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons." – Galatians 4:4-5

Frequently asked questions

Although a period of celebration, Christmas is also a time for reflection. Below are the correct responses to possible inquiries in that station:

What is the best Bible verse for Christmas? Bible passages are unique depending on their contexts.

Bible passages are unique depending on their contexts. What is the message of the Christmas Bible verse? Luke 2:10 is often said to prophesy the celebration of Christmas as it talks about a piece of good news that brings joy among the people.

Luke 2:10 is often said to prophesy the celebration of Christmas as it talks about a piece of good news that brings joy among the people. Why do people celebrate Christmas? For most Christians, Christmas is not only about the birth of Jesus but a reminder of God's love for humanity.

For most Christians, Christmas is not only about the birth of Jesus but a reminder of God's love for humanity. Should Christians celebrate Christmas? According to Got Questions, some denominations in Christianity do not approve of celebrating the birth of Jesus. However, the majority believes that proclaiming a day to be happy about the birth of the Christian messiah is not a sinful adventure.

According to Got Questions, some denominations in Christianity do not approve of celebrating the birth of Jesus. However, the majority believes that proclaiming a day to be happy about the birth of the Christian messiah is not a sinful adventure. What is the biblical message of Christmas? Its significance reportedly ranges from a call to redemption to worshipping God as a show of human reciprocity of His love.

Its significance reportedly ranges from a call to redemption to worshipping God as a show of human reciprocity of His love. What is a good Bible verse to put on a Christmas card? One of the inspiring Bible verses about Christmas worth considering is Isaiah 9:6.

The significance of Christmas Bible verses during the festive period and in a Christian's journey cannot be oversimplified. Whether you believe Christmas should be celebrated is secondary to understanding what the texts say about the Son of God.

