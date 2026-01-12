A snake rescue expert showed people his win after coming across a dangerous viper

Nick Evans took to Facebook to reveal his latest snake rescue in the KZN Westville area

The snake rescuer left South Africa stunned after sharing the dangerous serpent he found

Popular snake rescue expert Nick Evans shared his recent encounter with a black mamba. Online users were stunned by the snake catcher’s latest snake catch.

Snake rescuer finds black mamba in an odd place that amused South Africans. Image: Nick Evans

The post showing Nick Evan’s first dangerous snake rescue of 2026 fascinated many. The snake rescuer’s post inspired jokes as the black mamba was found in an interesting spot.

In a video on Facebook, Nick Evans posted that he found his first black mamba of 2026. The snake rescuer detailed that the dangerous snake was wrapped around a wine bottle. The black mamba was found in Westville. Nick said he pulled out the bottle first before removing the 2-meter black mamba. See the photo of the snake below:

South Africa discusses black mamba rescue

Online users thought the black mamba find was remarkable. The black mamba is considered the most dangerous snake in the world, and many thanked Nick Evans for keeping people safe.

Black Mambas are one of the most dangerous snake species. Image: Regan Dsouza / Pexels

The snake rescuer’s post amassed many reactions from South Africans. Most people were full of jokes regarding the snake's chosen chill spot around the wine. Read the comments below:

Tracey Cairns commented:

"I would give up drinking if confronted with this seriously."

Olivia Jacobs wrote:

"To those who have a drinking problem. This is one way to start drinking orange juice. Especially since one is still sober all at it....MR Mamba you don't have to be so bottled up.. it tough to open up. But uncle Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer is there to help you."

Heather Farquhar had questions:

"I wonder how he wrapped himself around the bottle,"

Carolina Van Heerden was full of jokes:

"Maybe the mamba had a hangover and was hoping for a open bottle . Just joking...nice job Nick keep safe and God bless."

Salva Govender remarked:

"Hope you offered the snake a drink and sent it on its way. And one for Nick, too."

Damien Damo Chetty said:

"Even snakes have to drink now to deal with us humans."

TC Nikem wrote:

"Call Alcoholics Anonymous. Tell them you found the perfect way to get them alchies to quit drinking cold turkey forever."

Leh Langalibalele Maluque added:

"I wish it would curl up all my husband's bottles so that he stays away from them."

