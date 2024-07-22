Emma DiGiovine's biography: Who is Jesse Watters' wife?

TV personality Emma DiGiovine's rise to fame was surrounded by controversy after she started dating Fox News political commentator Jesse Watters while he was still married. The couple later tied the knot and currently have two kids. This article highlights Emma DiGiovine's biography.

Emma, who has a background in journalism, was building her way up the career ladder when he met Watters. A quick look at Emma DiGiovine's biography reveals her multiple skills as a ballet dancer, fitness model, and television producer.

Emma DiGiovine's profile summary

Full name Emma Christine Watters (nee DiGiovine) Date of birth June 2, 1992 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Cranford, New Jersey Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Political commentator Jesse Waters (2019 to date) Children Two, Jesse Bailey Watters Jr and Georgina Post Watters Education Academy of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown, Fairfield University (Journalism) Profession TV producer, former fitness model, former ballerina Political party Republicans Social media Instagram Known for Being Jesse Watters' new wife

Emma DiGiovine's biography

Emma DiGiovine's age is 32 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 2, 1992, in Cranford, New Jersey. For her 32nd birthday, she celebrated with her family and friends and shared the moments on her Instagram, captioning it,

Such a special weekend celebrating my birthday! Thank you all for an unforgettable night.

Emma DiGiovine and Jesse Watters' relationship

Jesse and Emma started going out in 2017 and got engaged in August 2019. Emma DiGiovine's engagement ring featured a round diamond solitaire set in platinum and surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds. Jesses Watters announced news of their engagement with an X (Twitter) post, with the caption,

Emma and I would like to announce our engagement! Thanks to all of our family and friends who've shown us so much love. We are so grateful.

Watters was still married to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato when he started dating Emma. The former couple wed in 2009, and Noelle filed for divorce in October 2017 due to her husband's affair. Their divorce was finalized in March 2019.

Jesse and Emma tied the knot in December 2019, just nine months after Watters' divorce. Their wedding ceremony was held in Naples, Florida. The star-studded event had guests like Donald Trump Jr, reality TV star Kelly Dodd, Eric and Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Emma DiGiovine and Jesse Watters' children

Emma and Jesse welcomed their first child together, son Jesse Bailey Watters Jr, on April 1, 2021 (on April Fool's Day). Their second child, daughter Georgina Post Watters, was born on April 17, 2023.

Jesse is also a father to twin daughters, Sophie and Ellie, who were born in 2011 during his first marriage to Noelle Inguagiato. The twins have a close relationship with Emma and occasionally attend family functions together, as seen from Emma's Instagram photos.

What does Emma DiGiovine do for a living?

Emma Watters has experience as a television producer. After graduating from Fairfield University in 2014 with a degree in journalism, she started her work at Showtime as an intern, working as an assistant to the vice president of corporate affairs and the VP of entertainment.

She joined Fox News in February 2015 as the production assistant for John Stossel. In June 2016, she joined Jesse Watters' popular program, Watters' World, as an associate producer.

After Emma and Watters started dating around 2017, she was moved by human resources from working on Watters' World and placed on Laura Ingraham's The Ingraham Angle. She left Fox News in early 2018 and is currently focused on philanthropic work.

Emma DiGiovine is a former ballet dancer

DiGiovine's mother, a ballerina, introduced her to ballet from a young age. She used to take dance classes at a studio in Manhattan and even performed at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City with the American Ballet Theatre.

In her previous Instagram post, while announcing that she would be hosting the New Jersey School of Ballet's virtual presentation of The Nutcracker, she opened up about her dancing experience, writing;

I was a dancer at @njballet for well over ten years, starting at the age of just five years old. By age fifteen, I was a member of the Junior Company. Throughout my years at the school, I got to dance in many different roles in The Nutcracker and in an array of other ballets.

Emma DiGiovine worked as a model

The former Fox News associate producer is a woman with many talents, and modelling is one of them. From July 2012 until 2014, she worked as a fitness model with MSA Models.

Emma DiGiovine's net worth

The former ballerina is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $800,000, according to various sources, including The City Celeb. Her husband Jesse Watters is estimated to be worth $10 million in 2024 with an annual salary of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

FAQs

Emma DiGiovine's journey from ballet dancer to TV production and her whirlwind romance with Jesse has made her a notable figure in the media industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Was Emma DiGiovine married before?

The former fitness model was not married before. Jesse Watters is Emma DiGiovine's first husband. She was around 26 years old when she started dating the Fox News political commentator.

Where did Jesse and Emma get married?

The couple tied the knot in Naples, Florida, in December 2019. Their star-studded guest list included Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Did Noelle Watters remarry?

No, Noelle Watters did not remarry after her divorce from Jesse Watters in 2019. She currently goes by her maiden name, Noelle Inguagiato, and is a single mother to her twins.

The above Emma DiGiovine's biography is certainly intriguing. The New Jersey native is currently focused on her newfound role as a mother.

