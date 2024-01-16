Siphiwe Tshabalala is in Ivory Coast for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament

The star met and took pictures with African football legends like El Hadji Diouf and Jay Jay Okocha

His post garnered positive reactions from fans, who expressed admiration for the gathering of football greats

Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala is among the many football fanatics and enthusiasts who are in Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Siphiwe Tshabalala shared pictures hanging out with fellow legends at the AFCON. Image: Michael Steele, Ben Radford and Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Siphiwe Tshabalala chills with African soccer legends

The AFCON is currently under way in Côte d'Ivoire and Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is also attending the continent's biggest soccer tournament.

Tshabalala who is regarded as the one of the most decorated South African player rubbed shoulders with some of Africa's greatest football players.

Taking to his Instagram page, Siphiwe Tshabalala posted a few pictures chilling with internationally recognised stars including El Hadji Diouf, Jay Jay Okocha, and Tiko Tiko Bucuane. He captioned the post:

"Hello Africa tell me how you doing @caf_online #totalenergiesafcon2023."

Fans react to Siphiwe Tshabalala's pictures

Social media users were impressed by Tshabalala's post. Many said seeing the great stars together brought back beautiful memories of when they played together.

@africaj09 said:

"Tiko Tiko Bucuane He just remind me the old days jerrr"

@dona_soprano commented:

"Lovely seeing you step into your rightful place as an African football legend, Shaba . Bless up ✨️"

@thapelomojalefa added:

"Big boys right there. Servants and evangelists of Afrikan football…Afrika has no borders "

@sydney__west commented:

"It's safe to say the legends of African football"

@mthobimabaso added:

"Siphiwe what a humble soul your parents raised a gentleman big up brother."

@kabelo_mashabela25 said:

"looks like just grootmaans taking a pic but hai hai the royalty Africa stand "

