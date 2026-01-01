A passionate educator won the hearts of many after a video showed him delivering a high-energy science lesson to his Grade 6 learners abroad

The engaging clip was shared on TikTok, where it picked up thousands of likes and views from impressed online viewers

Social media users praised the teacher for his clear communication and ability to make complex topics easy for children to understand

A Zulu educator used a digital board and energetic gestures to explain the rock cycle to his Grade 6 class in China. Image: @sphesihlemfeka940

Source: TikTok

A vibrant South African teacher working in China became an internet sensation for his incredible classroom presence and teaching methods.

The video was posted on TikTok by user @sphesihlemfeka940 and reached a massive audience of viewers who loved his confident delivery.

The lesson began with an energetic greeting before moving into a detailed discussion about the three primary types of rocks. He explained the differences between igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic formations while encouraging the learners to participate. The class explored how volcanoes create magma and lava, which eventually undergo solidification to become solid rock. TikTok user @sphesihlemfeka940 helped his learners distinguish between extrusive rocks like basalt and intrusive varieties such as granite by explaining their different cooling speeds.

Interactive learning brings Earth to life

The discussion then shifted toward how large rocks break down through biological, chemical, and physical weathering. The teacher described how wind and water transport small sediments through erosion until they settle at the bottom of lakes or oceans. These particles eventually form distinct layers over millions of years through the natural processes of compaction and cementation. The learners remained fully engaged as they identified different examples of sedimentary rocks like sandstone and limestone before receiving their final homework for the year.

Many viewers commented that they wished they had been taught by such a passionate educator during their own school days. Image: @sphesihlemfeka940

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the engaging lesson

The video garnered massive views, likes, and nearly 200 comments from an online community that was blown away by the educator’s style. Many viewers remarked that no learner could ever fail under @sphesihlemfeka940’s guidance. Some viewers noted that teaching appears to be a true calling for him rather than just a job because of his natural talent. One user from Kenya expressed surprise at how easily the young Grade 6 learners grasped earth science concepts that are usually reserved for high school.

User @user6430376699122

"No student would fail under your teaching🤞."

User @R E S P E C T_JR_ added:

"It's not a job for you, my brother. That's a calling❤️."

User @Mosa Alex commented:

"You truly inspire me 🔥🥹. What motivated you to become a teacher? Please, can you inbox me to tell the story and give advice 🙏? I'm truly inspired."

User @Nomathemba shared:

"You are such a good teacher."

User @Chief Majoka Msane said:

"Smart Educator, doing exceptionally well in a foreign country, displaying African intellectuality and epistemology."

User @Calvince | Net. Eng commented:

"Well, I'm just surprised at how smart these children are, and to make it even more interesting and surprising enough, they're learning what is taught in a Kenyan High School! What brilliant minds they are! Kudos👍."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about SA teachers in China

A South African teacher working in China shared his surprising observations regarding the Chinese population's innocent yet profound curiosity about African people, sparking an online debate.

A Tswana teacher working in China filmed a heartwarming exchange in which his young learner requested a lesson in his native language.

A South African woman working as a teacher in China shared a viral video of an interaction with her young learner, who she was teaching to say thank you, which left viewers entertained.

Source: Briefly News