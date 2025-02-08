Who is Vivian Kao? Meet TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s wife
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and his wife, Vivian Kao, attended the 2024 Met Gala, their appearance generated a lot of buzz. While he is at the forefront of the legal battle between TikTok and US lawmakers, she typically avoids the limelight but made a rare public appearance.
Vivian Kao’s profile summary
|Full name
|Vivian Alexa Kao
|Gender
|Female
|Year of birth
|1984
|Age
|41 years old (2025)
|Birthplace
|Virginia, USA
|Current residence
|Singapore, Southeast Asia
|Nationality
|Taiwanese-American
|Ethnicity
|Taiwanese
|Alma mater
|Wellesley College, Harvard Business School
|Height
|5’5’ (165 cm)
|Weight
|55 kg (121 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Shou Zi Chew
|Children
|3
|Profession
|Businesswoman, investor, financial expert
Interesting facts about Shou Zi Chew’s wife, Vivian Kao
Shou Zi Chew's wife, Vivian Kao has demonstrated unwavering support for her husband’s career over the years. Despite Kao’s preference for a private lifestyle, she frequently accompanies Chew to his red carpet events.
Vivian Kao’s age and birthplace
Vivian, age 41 as of 2025, was born in 1984 in Virginia, USA. Her exact date of birth is a mystery. It is known that Vivian Kao’s parents are both natives of Taiwan.
An alumna of the prestigious Harvard Business School
According to Vivian Kao’s LinkedIn profile, she enrolled at Wellesley College in 2000 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Chinese Studies degree four years later. From 2008 to 2010, she attended the Harvard Business School for her Master’s degree in Business Administration.
What does Vivian Kao do for a living?
The financial expert has served as the CEO of Tamarind Global in Singapore since January 2019. In May 2021, she was appointed the Independent Non-Executive Director for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited.
From July 2022, Kao has been a member of the Wellesley College’s board of trustees. Below are some of the positions she has previously served in at different firms:
- 2011 to 2012: General Manager at Chope in Singapore, Hong Kong
- June 2009 to August 2009: Intern to CFO at Better Place in Palo Alto, California
- 2004 to 2008: An associate at Goldman Sachs in New York City, New York
Marriage to a renowned business executive
Vivian Kao met her future husband in 2008 at the Harvard Business School, where they were both students. They bonded over their shared interest and soon began dating. Although it is unclear when they tied the knot, they have been together for over a decade.
In a November 2020 interview with Harvard Business School Alumni, Kao revealed that their time at the institution still holds a special place in their hearts, saying:
We are forever grateful for what HBS has done for us.
Does Shou Zi Chew and Vivian Kao have kids?
Shou Zi Chew and Vivian have three children. Although their names are unknown, in March 2023, Shou revealed that his first two kids were 8 and 6. In November 2023, Shou Zi Chew’s family welcomed their newest member, the third-born child.
Surprisingly, the couple does not allow their kids to use the TikTok platform. During a March 2023 interview, as reported by FOX 35 Orlando, the TikTok CEO explained the reason behind this move, stating:
The platform lacks the under-13 experience in our current residence. If we lived in the US, they would not have the prohibition.
FAQs
What is Vivian Kao’s height?
Shou Zi Chew's wife stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
How old is Shou Zi Chew?
Chew is 42 years of age as of 2025. He was born on 1 January 1983 in Singapore. His father reportedly worked in the construction industry and his mother in bookkeeping.
Shou graduated from the University College London with a Bachelor of Science in economics in 2006. In 2010, he earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.
What is Shou Zi Chew’s net worth?
While Vivian Kao’s net worth is unclear, her husband is worth $200 million per Celebrity Net Worth. He has been TikTok’s CEO since 2021. While previously working at DST Global, Chew led investment into Alibaba and JD.com.
Shou Zi Chew’s wife, Vivian Kao, is his greatest cheerleader. Although she maintains a low-key profile, he often acknowledges her input to the accomplished business executive he is today.
