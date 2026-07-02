ANC Secretary-General addresses influence of anti-illegal immigration activists on voter behaviour

Protests highlight the complex intersection of immigration and political mobilisation in South Africa

Political leaders urged to navigate rising tensions surrounding immigration debates ahead of elections

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Fikile Mbalula took aim at anti-illegal immigration movements. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG--The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General warned that anti-illegal immigration protesters and activists use their influence to convince their followers to vote for a political party of their choice.

Speaking in Johannesburg on 2 July 2026, he aimed Phakelumthakathi and said that he was trying to convince his followers to give to the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Mbalula said the different organisations and members who are against illegal immigration will fight amongst themselves. He observed that this was because some joined the anti-illegal immigration movement because of a genuine concern for illegal immigration and its effects.

Mbalula on anti-illegal immigration movements

He said that he understood communities' frustration. He added that he supported those who marched after losing their children allegedly due to drug abuse. He added that the political party spirit of those who did not have genuine intentions will be exposed.

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Mbalula Declares National Shutdown a Failure

Briefly News also reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula declared that the 30 June 2026 national shutdown, organised by the group March and March, failed to disrupt the country. Speaking at a formal press briefing, Mbalula asserted that public services continued uninterrupted, noting that schools, clinics, and public transport operated normally while the economy held firm.

He stated that no significant job losses were expected from the action. Mbalula credited South Africans for keeping the nation running and commended the police and security forces for maintaining order with professionalism and restraint. Where violence, intimidation, or looting occurred, he emphasised that the law took its course.

However, South Africans sharply rejected his characterisation on social media, pushing back against his description of how the event unfolded. Despite his claims, citizens disputed his view of the shutdown.

Source: Briefly News