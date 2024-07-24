Soul singer Lira will headline at Magic Music Sessions taking place at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria

This follows her stroke, which left her with speech complications, causing her to take time away from the stage

Taking to social media, the star expressed excitement over this, saying she cannot wait to perform

Lira is back in full force. The singer has returned to stage performances, and she will be giving her fans a show in Pretoria.

Lira Headlines 'Magic Music Sessions' Following Stroke Scare: "I'm Excited to Perform Again"

Lira excited to perform in Pretoria

South African singer Lira has urged her supporters to buy tickets to the Magic Music Sessions, which will take place at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The star will be the headlining act, and she is ecstatic about this.

“After a two-year break to focus on recovering from the stroke, I am excited to be performing again with my band at the Magic Music Sessions event. I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Lira is fully recovered and fully ready to perform

The star had a stroke in 2022, which left her with speech complications. This caused her to take time away from the stage, and she cannot wait to perform again this month.

After her epic performance at the Bassline Festival, Lira was left emotional, and she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"25 May 2024, 26 months after I had a stroke. I never imagined I would be here. I am still recovering, I am still having some challenges speaking and remembering words and needing to rest my brain. I’m enjoying my life as if I’m doing things brand new. Bassline Fest was just magical and it’s suprised me in terms of how well I did. I was just enjoying the performance - and the audience has so much energy. Thank you to everyone who prayed for me and kept me in their good thoughts! Everything counts! I’m eternally grateful !!! I love you."

Lira speaks on being given a second chance at life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lira shared that she is making the most of her second chance in life. The singer posted a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram page.

Fans complimented the star in the comment section, and others showered her with love.

