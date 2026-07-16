Newly appointed Social Development Minister Dina Pule addressed the public backlash over her return to Cabinet under President Cyril Ramaphosa

Pule acknowledged letting South Africans down during her previous tenure, which ended when Jacob Zuma dismissed her in 2013 amid a contracts scandal

Speaking to GCIS, Pule said she paid a heavy price for her mistakes and spent more than a decade rebuilding away from public life

Minister Dina Pule spoke out about her return to cabinet as Social Development Minister. Image: @TimesLive/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Social Development Minister Dina Pule has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her reappointment to Cabinet, saying she accepts accountability for the scandal that ended her previous stint in government and believes the years she spent outside of public office transformed her.

Pule, who was dismissed by then-President Jacob Zuma in 2013, spoke to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, in what marked her first substantial public remarks since President Cyril Ramaphosa brought her back into the executive.

Why Pule was removed from cabinet

Her original departure from government followed allegations that state contracts had been improperly directed to her former partner and his associates. The fallout was severe enough that Pule subsequently resigned from Parliament, effectively ending her role in national politics at the time.

"Some time ago, I did let down South Africans. And for that, I did pay a big price," she said

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Pule says she rebuilt herself away from the spotlight

Pule told the GCIS that stepping away from government for more than a decade gave her room to reflect on her conduct and pursue personal accountability. She described her removal from Cabinet as a painful but formative chapter, one that compelled her to confront what had gone wrong and seek forgiveness.

She maintained that the period of isolation from public life reshaped both her character and her approach to leadership, and said she was prepared to serve South Africans with greater integrity in her new role.

Her reappointment has drawn sharp criticism from members of the public, many of whom questioned the decision to bring back a minister previously dismissed under a cloud of impropriety. Pule did not shy away from that history, instead framing it as evidence that she had already faced consequences and emerged changed by the experience.

Mbalula defends Pule's reappointment

Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Dina Pule as Minister of Social Development. Discussing the decision, the African National Congress Secretary General argued that Pule has served her punishment and demonstrated genuine accountability for her past misconduct. She had been serving as a Member of Parliament for the ANC before Ramaphosa named her to the cabinet this week.

Source: Briefly News