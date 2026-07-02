Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Dina Pule as a minister once more

The African National Congress Secretary General noted that Pule was previously fired in 2013 for corruption

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mbalula's comments about Pule, criticising him and the party

Fikile Mbalula has defended Dina Pule’s appointment as a minister, 13 years after she was fired for corruption. Image: @MbalulaFikile (X)/ Department of Social Development (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Fikile Mbalula has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Dina Pule as Minister of Social Development.

Pule was removed from her position as Minister of Communications by former President Jacob Zuma in 2013, following a string of serious allegations. This included corruption, maladministration, cronyism, wasteful expenditure and the abuse of state resources.

Discussing the decision, the African National Congress Secretary General argued that Pule has served her punishment and demonstrated genuine accountability for her past misconduct. She had been serving as a Member of Parliament for the ANC before Ramaphosa named her to the cabinet this week.

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Mbalula makes the case for Pule

Addressing the controversy surrounding the appointment, Mbalula argued that the transgressions occurred more than a decade ago and were sanctioned both at the government level and within the ANC. He said Pule voluntarily stepped back from all responsibilities before the party formalised its step-aside policy.

"She accepted the consequences; she stepped aside before we even made it policy. She stepped aside; she even stepped down from her responsibilities and positions; she never served in any structure in the ANC – she disappeared," Mbalula said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Dina Pule as the Minister of Social Development. Image: Department of Social Development

Source: Facebook

He added that Pule had spent those years working at the grassroots level, away from the public eye, where she worked to uplift thousands upon thousands away from the limelight, arguing that that is what accountability looked like.

Mbalula also pushed back against those who continued to define Pule by her past mistakes, noting that South Africans do not impose permanent penalties.

"The people of South Africa do not hand down life sentences, least of all where there has been accountability, redress and correction," he said.

A second chance under Ramaphosa

Mbalula described Pule as fully aware of the weight her reappointment carries during a period of organisational renewal for the ANC. He added that she was grateful to have been given a second chance by Ramaphosa as well.

"She knows better than most that it carries a heavy price and a heavy responsibility for the ANC in this very period of renewal, the renewal of our values, our ethical standing and the trust of our people," he said.

South Africans are unhappy with the decision

The appointment drew sharp criticism on social media, with many noting that the ANC spoke about renewal but recycled old leaders.

@KekanaMats42799 asked:

"Why keep recycling these corrupt comrades while you speak about renewal?"

@sirmsitsh commented:

"It is easy for your organisation to forgive her and trust her again because she didn't steal from the ANC. She stole from the poor, us taxpayers, and we will never forgive nor trust such scum."

@SARedTape added:

"The ANC recycling corrupt officials tells me there is no new crop of clean leaders. They are all corrupt, old, out of ideas and need to be voted out ASAP."

@richard_smanga wrote:

"This is what they call renewal: recycling old corrupt leaders. Julius was right, the ANC will never self-correct."

@MazwiZuma quipped:

"Zuma has also self-corrected, take him back."

@vusindaba exclaimed:

"This is what you call the ANC renewal."

Thuso Mbedu weighs in on Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

Briefly News reported that actress Thuso Mbedu advised Cyril Ramaphosa after the latest cabinet reshuffle.

Her suggestion sparked diverse reactions from South Africans on social media, with some explaining ministerial appointments.

Ramaphosa appointed new ministers to the cabinet, including Willem Aucamp and former minister Dina Pule.

Source: Briefly News