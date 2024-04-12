A law student named David Israel posted a TikTok video showing how he got a clothing brand to refund him after they initially refused.

David used the Consumer Rights Act of 2015 to argue that he was entitled to a refund because the items did not fit the description

The legal practitioner eventually received his refund, leaving many viewers impressed by his legal prowess

A law student managed to get a refund that was rightfully due to him from a difficult clothing brand. Image: undefined undefined

Source: Getty Images

A law student posted a video on TikTok showing how he strategically handled a clothing brand refusing to give him every fund.

Law student fights for his refund

David Israel (@d.isreal) shared screenshots of emails between himself and the clothing brand. The brand claimed that it couldn't give him a refund as the items he had purchased were on sale and could only be returned for an exchange or store credit.

David reverted to the brand, stating that the items purchased were not fit for purpose and didn't fit the description.

David, who insisted on a refund and not a gift card, further mentioned the Consumer Rights Act of 2015, which requires a retailer to refund monies received the same way they were received.

He also added that he was a legal practitioner who wouldn't hesitate to seek further legal action.

David's email was met with a response from the clothing brand saying they had issued him a refund that would be reflected in his bank account in 3-5 working days.

Video sparks discussion about retail return policies

The post sparked intrigue and amusement from netizens keen to learn more about retail policies. Others were impressed by how David handled the issue while flexing his legal muscle.

EL said:

"Does this apply if their policy states that they don't give refunds and give credit instead?"

Keish commented:

“'On this occassion'byye."

palesa bontle said:

"South African law students please come this side, what’s our Consumer Rights Act?"

ashleyjwil commented

"This is me always! They don’t even try it! The minute i start mentioning CRA 2015 and small claims court, my refund is on its way ."

Mide replied:

"Okay okay. I'll study law instead of psychology ."

Stephanie Coral Browitt responded:

"Aussie here but same rule applies: ACCC states shops HAVE to refund anything that doesn’t match description / work yet still they claim no returns on sales that’s against the consumer act."

Jess said:

"When the degree finally comes in clutch ."

commented:

"Ima save for later when Shein plays games with me."

_thethia said:

"Now let me copy this for future use thanks TikTok lawyer."

1st-year law student celebrates acceptance to UCT

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate being accepted into the University of Cape Town.

Getting accepted into higher education is not always easy, as you are against many people in the country and globally, so if one is admitted to an institution, it is an achievement to be celebrated.

This young lady did just that as she took to the video platform to flex her significant milestone. She revealed she was among the 50 matric students accepted into UCT in 2024 for law.

