Who is Matt Gilroy? All you need to know about Jenny Taft's husband

Matt Gilroy has been a popular subject of discussion among sports enthusiasts, with many admiring his impressive talent in the field. The player has established his career whilst raising the USA flag high. Therefore, netizens and hockey fans are curious to discover his family life and the details of his fascinating bio.

Matt Gilroy of the Florida Panthers poses for his official headshot for the 2013-2014 NHL season in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Eliot J. Schechter

Source: Getty Images

Matt Gilroy has played for various teams over the years. In the National Hockey League (NHL), he has played with New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, and the Florida Panthers. In addition, he played the National Collegiate Athletic Association hockey with the Boston University of the Hockey East conference. Exactly how did his journey begin?

Matt Gilroy's biography

Matthew J. Gilroy was born on 20th July 1984 in North Bellmore, New York, United States. He is 37 years old as of 2021. His parents are Frank Gilroy (father) and Peggy Ann Gilroy (mother). Matt is one of the eight children of Frank and Peggy. Some of his siblings are Frank Junior and Kevin and Timmy who passed away at the age of eight.

After his elementary studies, he joined St. Mary High School in Manhasset, graduating in 2003. After his high school graduation, he enrolled at Boston University, where he played National Collegiate Athletic Association hockey.

Amateur career

Matt Gilroy skates against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Matt began his career in 1998 in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with the New Jersey Devils minor ice hockey team. Later, he played with Walpole Junior Stars for the junior ice hockey in the Eastern Junior Hockey League.

During the 2005/2006 season, he joined the college hockey ranks with Boston University of Hockey East. Even though he was a natural forward, he was forced into the eighth position as a defenseman because it was the only position available.

In his senior year, during the 2008/2009 season, he was named the team captain of the Terriers. He led the team to win numerous titles. He recorded a college career-high 36 points in 43 games. He was the first player among Hockey East defensemen and third in the NCAA.

Professional career

On 17th April 2009, Matt signed a two-year contract with New York Rangers valued at $3.5 million. Before, he was linked to Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canuck in negotiating the deal.

On 2nd July 2011, he signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, during the 2011/2012 season, on 27th February 2012, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators. He was traded for fellow defenseman Brian Lee at the National Hockey League trade deadline.

On 7th October 2012, with the 2012–13 NHL lockout, he was signed to an American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Connecticut Whale. This marked his potential return to the New York Rangers organization. Eventually, on 13th January 2012, he signed a one-year contract with the Rangers.

He was released to free agency by the Rangers during the off-season. On 8th July 2013, he signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers. During the 2013/2014 season, he appeared in only 16 games before he was reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage, an AHL affiliate team.

Later, he decided to forgo the free agency and, in turn, signed his first European contract. On 25th June 2012, he signed a one-year deal with Russian club Atlant Moscow Oblast of the Kontinental Hockey League. A year later, he signed with Spartak Moscow.

Matt Gilroy's wife and children

Jenny Taft of Fox Sports is seen pitchside before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Photo: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Matt is married to American sports TV personality Jenny Taft. She works as the moderator on Fox Sports 1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Matt Gilroy and Jenny Taft exchanged their wedding vows on 5th June 2016. They have been married for over five years as of 2021.

Matt Gilroy's salary and net worth

The player has made different figures from different contracts in his career. On 17th April 2009, he signed a two-year deal at $3.5 million with New York Ranger. In total, his NHL earnings are roughly $4,880.490. However, he has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2021.

Matt Gilroy's fast facts

Who is Jenny Taft's husband? He is a talented ice hockey player. How old is Matt Gilroy? He is 37 years old as of 2021. He was born on 20th July 1984 in North Bellmore, New York, U.S. Who are Matt Gilroy's parents? His parents are Frank Gilroy (father) and Peggy Ann Gilroy (mother). How much is Matt Gilroy's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2021. What is Matt Gilroy's Instagram handle? The former player does not have an Instagram account. Additionally, he does not have an active social media presence. How tall is Matt Gilroy? He is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Matt Gilroy has achieved so much success in his ice hockey career. He started playing while still a young boy but has become one of the best players internationally. He is a role model and inspiration to many young people worldwide.

