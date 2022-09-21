Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku reportedly has an impressive car collection and he has about 15 luxurious cars in his garage

The media personality and businessman owns a Toyota Prado V8 and a Mercedes Benz ML SUV, among other posh rides

The reality TV star, who has four wives, also blessed each of his four women with a brand new Mercedes Benz C180 back in 2019

Musa Mseleku has an impressive car collection. With an estimated net worth of around R32 million, the reality TV star and businessman can afford to bless himself and his four wives with lux whips.

Musa Mseleku owns a Toyota Prado V8 and a Mercedes Benz ML SUV, among other cars.

Source: Instagram

The polygamist lives a soft life and he and his women drive big machines and live in beautiful mansions. In his garage, the TV host reportedly has about 15 vehicles.

ZAlebs reports that the media personality owns a Toyota Prado V8, a Chevrolet and a Mercedes Benz ML SUV, among other rides. He barely posts pics of his cars on his Instagram account.

Musa Mseleku reportedly owns about 15 cars.

Source: Facebook

Did Mseleku buy his four wives luxurious cars?

The star also made headlines when he blessed his wives with sleek rides. Musa Mseleku surprised his lovely women with posh whips in 2019.

He apparently gave each of them a white Mercedes Benz C180. They all have customised number plates. He reportedly spent about $69,900 on each car.

