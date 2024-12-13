Virgin River locations: Discover the show’s breathtaking filming spots

There is something about Virgin River locations that will make the mountains your next holiday destination. From the show’s redwood trees to its soothing waterfalls and cosy cabins, you are guaranteed to fall in love with nature. But beyond the scenic environment of the small rustic town, one question lingers: Where is Virgin River filmed?

Mel and Jack during an episode of the show (L). The Virgin River Netflix series (R). Photo: @Virgin River (modified by author)

Virgin River is an American romantic drama TV series based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels. It follows the life of Melinda Monroe, who takes up a job as a midwife and nurse in the remote town of Virgin River. Although Mel thinks the place is perfect for her to start a new life and leave her dark past behind, she soon discovers the town is not as simple as she thought.

Virgin River

Genre Romantic drama Developed by Sue Tenney Music by Jeff Garber Country of origin United States of America Original language English Number of seasons 5 Number of episodes 54 Running time 40-52 minutes Network Netflix Release date December 6, 2019 to present

Virgin River locations

Although the Netflix series is set in Northern California, it is mainly filmed in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia.

According to the Vancouver tourism website, most shots representing the town were taken in Snug Cove in Bowen Island. During a September 2023 interview with Tudum, the series’ location manager and scout narrated how he finds the best shooting spots, saying:

I am always trying to one-up each episode. My quest for prettier options is endless. It is exciting to do a show like this because of the immense support we receive from the Squamish Nation. Most of the filming occurs on First Nations land.

After these 5 facts, take a deep dive into Virgin River’s real-life filming locations.

The Virgin River logo. Photo: @Virgin River on Facebook (modified by author)

Visit Mel’s vintage cabin

Melinda’s house in Murdo Frazer Park in North Vancouver is one of the most popular Virgin River settings. Interestingly, the crib was built over seven decades ago and is the park caretaker’s home.

Featuring a woody exterior, the house gives off a countryside vibe that Mel yearns for. But if the setting appears familiar, it is because you have probably seen it in The Flash, Once Upon a Time and Psych.

Where is Jack’s Bar in Virgin River located?

Jack’s Bar is a prominent fixture on the show, as Mel regularly hangs out with his bartender friend. While most of its exterior shots were taken at the Watershed Grill in Brackendale, some of the interior shots were filmed in the studio.

Nonetheless, the fact that the bar is made for TV should not limit you. During your trip, experience the full Virgin River experience by enjoying a dinner date by the Squamish River.

Paige’s Bakeaway Truck

Unfortunately, you will not find Paige’s mobile truck during your trip. However, you can visit the many locations where it was stationed during filming. These areas include Deer Lake Park and the Burnaby Fraser Foreshore.

Jack having a good time at the beach (L). An overview of Jack’s Bar (R). Photo: @Virgin River (modified by author)

Vernon Mullins’ Family Practice Clinic

Did you know Melinda’s workplace is a magnificent Victorian mansion in New Westminster? The Queen-Anne-style home was built in 1889 and is one of the area’s most in-demand locations. It was also featured on several TV series, including Supernatural per Daily Hive.

Hope McCrea’s House

In real life, the mayor’s house is situated at Deer Lake Drive, Burnaby. Nicknamed the Edgar Residence, the property was built in 1912.

According to Canada’s Historic website, the bungalow goes by the moniker due to its connection with the wealthy businessman Robert McBeth Edgar. His contribution to Burnaby and British Columbia was significant.

Shannon Falls Provincial Park

Some of Mel and Jack’s romantic moments were shot at the third tallest fall in British Columbia, the Shannon Falls. The park is ideal for hiking, short treks and family picnics.

Alexandra Breckenridge at NeueHouse Hollywood in 2017 (L). Martin Henderson at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in 2022 (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Other Virgin River filming locations

Although the above sites dominated the series’ scenes, there are other places where filming took place. They include:

Grouse Mountain

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Samz Pub

Port Coquitlam

Fitches Bed and Breakfast

Is there a real town like Virgin River?

The Virgin River town is fictional. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in October 2018, Robyn Carr revealed juicy details about the series, stating:

Virgin River is idealised, utopian, and the perfect small town. People always ask me, “Where is it? I want to visit the place,” and I must remind them that it only exists in our minds and hearts.

FAQs

The series’ first season premiered on Netflix on 6 December 2019. Virgin River’s season 6 is set to premiere on 19 December 2024. Below are some frequently asked questions about the series:

Is Virgin River based on a real location?

Although Virgin River is a fictional town, you can visit some of the series’ iconic spots in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Are Jack and Mel together in real life?

Despite their strong on-screen chemistry, Virgin River’s stars Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, who play Jack and Mel, are not a couple in real life.

Mel and Jack having a good time together during the show. Photo: @Virgin River (modified by author)

How many seasons are there of the Virgin River?

Only five seasons of the series are currently available on Netflix. However, it was renewed for a seventh season in 2024.

Who is the biological father of Mel’s baby in Virgin River?

A paternity test confirms that Jack is the biological dad to Melinda’s unborn baby girl. Sadly, she loses the child.

Now that you know most of the Virgin River locations, you are spoilt for choice regarding your next vacation trip. But before you make those bookings, ensure you have watched the new season set to hit our screens in a couple of days for more heavenly and scenic landscapes.

